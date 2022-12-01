Georgia school district administrator arrested for child molestation, sex with minor student

A Georgia school district administrator allegedly plied minors with alcohol and slept with a student, authorities said Thursday in announcing her arrest.

Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, 43, of Chatsworth, is facing child molestation and statutory rape charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

She has also been charged with 10 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors during a Halloween party this year, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Thursday.

The alleged relationship came to light as authorities were investigating the alcohol incident, which is when investigators asked the GBI to step in on Nov. 23, WAGA-TV reported.

Terry was being held in the Murray County Jail.

Authorities said the investigation is “active and ongoing” and encouraged anyone with information to contact the GBI.

Terry’s contract mandates that she be kept on paid leave until a hearing can be conducted, WTVC-TV reported. She is the director of federal programs, data collections and enrollment, according to the school district’s website. She has officially been placed on paid administrative leave, the district said.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the criminal charges involving our employee,” a spokesperson told WTVC. “These are extremely serious charges. The safety and well-being of our students are always a top priority for Murray County Schools.”