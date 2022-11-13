Georgia school staff member arrested after leaving gun in campus bathroom

A staff member at a primary school in Georgia was arrested and fired after she left her purse containing a firearm in the school bathroom.

Quandra Johnson had left her purse in the Oconee County Primary School staff restroom overnight on Wednesday night. The purse was discovered by another staff member Thursday morning before students arrived at school and was turned in to the front office.

A gun was then found inside the purse, according to Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies secured the weapon and removed it from the school grounds.

"We have no reason to believe that she had any intention of causing harm," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release. "As always, student and employee safety is our highest priority."

Johnson was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon within a school safety zone.

She was also terminated from her job at the school. Johnson did not have a teaching role at the school.

Oconee County Primary School teaches students from Kindergarten through second grade.