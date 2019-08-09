Georgia school superintendent donates bonus to help students with college application fees

Applying to college can be an expensive process for high school seniors nationwide, laden with fees and costly expenditures even before getting accepted.

A schools superintendent in Georgia is trying to change that for his students by donating his $10,000 bonus to help pay for his seniors' college application fees.

Marietta Public Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera told Good Morning America that he decided to give back to his students after receiving the five-figure bonus for meeting an overall satisfactory performance, as determined by the school board, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Since 1980, the cost of college and university tuition, not including business or technical schools, has risen by over 7.5 percent annually on average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. During the same time frame, the consumer price index has risen 3.3 percent a year on average.

“I don’t believe that a bonus provided by the board should be earned on the backs of the teachers,” he said, according to the Journal-Constitution.

Rivera, who earns an annual salary of $190,136, said he would cover the application fees for all seniors who were applying for early action or early admission to colleges. In both early action and early admission, students apply before the regular decision deadline to indicate preference for a particular school.

"I didn't want senioritis to prompt a kid to miss out on any opportunities," Rivera told Good Morning America.

The average yearly cost of a four-year private college reached $48,510 in 2018, factoring in tuition, fees, room and board.

Democratic presidential candidates such as Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have released plans aimed at reducing the cost of college in recent months.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ga. superintendent gives up $10k bonus to help students apply to college