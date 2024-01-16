Georgia Sec. of State says 17 cases under investigation for double-voting in 2022

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office said it is referring more than a dozen cases of suspected double-voting to local district attorneys.

According to the office, 17 voters in nine counties may have voted twice in the 2022 midterm elections.

They’re accused of voting once in Georgia and again in another state.

The states, and the identities of those with cases under investigation, were not identified by the Secretary of State’s Office.

As a result, the DA’s office will now evaluate the cases and pursue indictments where and if appropriate.

“One illegal vote cast is too many,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. “Georgians deserve to have their voice heard fully, not have it diluted by bad actors.”

Georgia officials said they became aware of the allegations of double voting thanks to their membership in the Electronic Registration Information Center, a multi-state network encompassing just under half of U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

The network allows election administrators to ensure accurate voter roles through the sharing of interstate data.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, ERIC is the best large-scale tool available to identify illegal voting in the U.S.

Cases of suspected double-voting involve vote records from Barrow, Chatham, Cobb, Douglas, Fannin, Forsyth, Fulton, Morgan and Tift counties.

