Georgia Secretary of State announces Warnock, Walker runoff in December

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday that a runoff election will be held Dec. 6 between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker.

Video Transcript

BRAD RAFFENSPERGER: There is one race in our state that is going to be moving to the December 6 runoff, that is the race for the United States Senate between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Our office has already begun the behind-the-scenes work to start building the ballots. So ballots are being built as we speak and counties are making preparations.

So some specifics for the process. Voters can request absentee ballots now through Monday, November 28. There are about 150,000 voters who will receive an absentee ballot because they're on an absentee ballot rollover list. These people are either 65 or they're disabled.

Our absentee ballot request portal is now open. Early voting must begin no later than Monday, November 28 in all counties. We do anticipate that some counties may likely have Saturday voting following Thanksgiving, as well also on November 26th. We are working with the counties to find out what their plans are on this front and as soon as possible, so that their voters can make the best plans.