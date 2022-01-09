Georgia secretary of state backs nationwide ban on "ballot harvesting"

Quartz

Newly-built US terminals and record-high prices in Europe has made the US the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas for the first time, according to Bloomberg data for December 2021. With president Joe Biden looking to spend billions of dollars to decarbonize the US economy, the US is leading the last growth market for global trade in fossil fuels. Power plants worldwide, especially in Asia, are boosting demand for gas as they scramble coal, which is more polluting and releases more CO2. The fracking boom of the mid-2010s unleashed vast new volumes of domestic supply, and the US became a net exporter in 2017.