Georgia Secretary of State Pushes to End Runoff Elections in State

6
Margaret Newkirk
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling for an end to runoff elections in the state, saying counties struggled to meet deadlines during the newly truncated balloting that ended in a US Senate victory for Democrats last week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a general election runoff,” Raffensperger said Wednesday in an emailed release. “We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff.”

Raffensberger said he will ask the legislature to address the state’s runoff law when it convenes next month.

Georgia law requires a runoff when no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote. The requirement was originally intended to dilute “bloc voting,” widely seen as the ability of a single Black candidate to win in general elections against multiple White contenders. Democrats have long derided the practice as a legacy of Jim Crow.

For years, runoffs have favored Republican candidates because of higher turnout among their supporters. That changed in 2021, when a huge Democratic get-out-the-vote effort delivered US Senate seats to Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, giving the party control of the chamber.

Georgia’s Republican-led legislature tinkered with runoffs later that year, shortening the timeline from nine weeks to just four, as part of a larger package of election-law changes.

The Dec. 6 race between Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker was the first statewide general election runoff under the new timetable. Warnock was running again because his 2021 victory was for the balance of an unexpired term.

The shorter voting period led to challenges for county elections boards, including a court fight over weekend voting as the new Georgia law collided with other election requirements.

Democratic activists who have long decried the runoff system say the timing of Republicans’ new-found concern is suspicious, coming after back-to-back runoff wins by Democrats.

“The most obvious explanation is that they no longer feel confident that the racist runoff system can serve their ends, even after all of the drastic changes that they made to restrict voter access in last year’s voter suppression bill,” Cliff Albright, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, said in a text.

Raffensperger said he was concerned about the effects of runoffs on both the public and county election boards.

“No one wants to be dealing with politics in the middle of their family holiday,” he said in the release. “It’s even tougher on the counties who had a difficult time completing all of their deadlines, an election audit and executing a runoff in a four-week time period.”

Raffensberger said voting in the midterm election broke records and that the state has made it easier, not harder, to vote.

Democratic activist Hillary Holley, director of Care in Action, which represents domestic workers, agreed with the idea of ending the runoff system while taking issue with Republicans’ motive. Raffensberger is “only doing this because the Jim Crow runoff law that was created in 1964 is no longer serving right-wing and GOP candidates,” she said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • My life as a 'fifth wife' in Niger: The woman who fought her enslaver in court and won

    Sold to a local chief aged 12, Hadizatou Mani spent a decade as a slave before fighting for justice in Niger.

  • Texas Attorney General to Rule on Citigroup’s Underwriting Status by Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas Attorney General’s office will decide by Jan. 13 whether Citigroup Inc. “discriminates” against the firearms industry, a ruling that will determine the bank’s ability to underwrite most municipal-bond offerings in the state. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About

  • Draymond Green says Milwaukee fan threatened his life, calls for consequences

    Draymond Green opened up about what happened with a fan in Milwaukee on Tuesday and discussed what he wants to see happen in those situations.

  • Georgia's top election official calls for end to runoffs in the state

    Georgia's top election official on Wednesday called on lawmakers to eliminate the state's unusual runoff election system, a week after Democrats again prevailed in a runoff for a closely fought U.S. Senate race. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said runoff elections put a significant strain on election officials. Under Georgia law, if no candidate secures at least half of the votes in November's regular election, a runoff between the two top vote-getters is triggered.

  • Costa Rica tightens overwhelmed asylum system

    Costa Rica, one of the world’s great refuges for people fleeing persecution, is tightening its generous asylum policies in the face of an overwhelmed system. President Rodrigo Chaves, who took office in May, said Costa Rica’s system is being abused by economic migrants. Despite having only 5 million citizens, the Central American country trailed only the United States, Germany and Mexico in the number of asylum applications it received last year, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

  • Peru's new government declares police state amid protests

    Peru’s new government declared a national emergency Wednesday as it struggled to calm violent protests over President Pedro Castillo's ouster, suspending the rights of “personal security and freedom” across the Andean nation for 30 days. Acts of vandalism, violence and highway blockades as thousands of Peruvians are in the streets “require a forceful and authoritative response from the government,” Defense Minister Luis Otarola Peñaranda said. The declaration suspends the rights of assembly and freedom of movement and empowers the police, supported by the military, to search people’s homes without permission or judicial order.

  • US military creates space unit in S. Korea to watch North

    The U.S. military formally launched a space force unit in South Korea on Wednesday, its first such facility on foreign territory that will likely enable Washington to better monitor its rivals North Korea, China and Russia. The activation of the U.S. Space Forces Korea at Osan Air Base near Seoul came after North Korea test-fired a barrage of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles designed to strike the U.S. mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan in recent months.

  • Red Sox 'actively exploring' trade market; Five players they could target

    Chaim Bloom says the Boston Red Sox are "actively exploring" the trade market. Here are five potential trade options that could pique their interest.

  • GOP bill would protect parents who refuse to transition their child's gender

    A bill introduced Tuesday by Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., seeks to protect parents who refuse to transition their child's gender, either socially or medically.

  • Rupert Murdoch Faces Questions in $1.6 Billion Suit Over Fox News 2020 Coverage

    The Fox Corp. chairman will be deposed in suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems over lies following 2020 presidential election

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Cites Progress on Getting Air Defenses

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said “this week we made important progress” on getting “more modern and more powerful” air defense systems. He commented after US officials said a decision to supply Patriot air-defense missile batteries awaits a final decision by President Joe Biden.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading

  • Germany signs contract to buy F-35 jets

    Germany on Wednesday signed a deal to buy dozens of US-made F-35 fighter jets, US officials said, part of the country's military overhaul following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Breaks Down Polls Showing DeSantis Tops 2024 Race: Republicans ‘Finally Understand’ Trump Can’t Beat Biden (Video)

    "He keeps losing elections for Republicans," host Joe Scarborough added

  • Elizabeth Warren: The Federal Reserve Is Trying ‘To Get More People Fired’

    Democrats are increasingly worried about the Federal Reserve tanking the economy.

  • Secretary Raffensperger calls on the General Assembly to end general election runoffs

    Under current Georgia law, a candidate must receive more than 50% + 1 vote in the general election to avoid a runoff.

  • Inside Kathy Hilton's Holiday Home: Dozens of Christmas Trees and a Wreath for Rihanna! (Exclusive)

    Kathy Hilton’s Christmas pajama line with Sant and Able, inspired by her Christmas treasures, is available now.

  • Kyle Busch steals Bristol win as Reddick, Briscoe clash on final lap

    Kyle Busch earns Bristol win as Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe make contact on the final lap of Sunday's Bristol Dirt Race.

  • Indonesia Struggles to Build Military That Can Stave Off China

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is confronting challenges overhauling its aging military despite a spending splurge to face down threats that include a long-running territorial dispute with its biggest trading partner, China.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Musk Loses

  • Dec. 12, 2022 10 p.m. weather update

    Rain and snow have moved out from northern California and we are left with some rather impressive rain and snow totals. Most Valley spots had more than an inch of rain on Saturday alone. Sacramento received 1.71 inches of rain since Saturday. ﻿﻿For downtown Sacramento, the average from Oct. 1 to Dec. 12 is 3.98 inches. This year, the area has seen more than 4 inches from the month of December alone. The total is now 5.85 inches, or 147%, of December's average rainfall.

  • Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion stories

    Former President Trump sued the Pulitzer Prize board on Wednesday for defamation, arguing a statement by the group that concluded a review conducted of previous claims he’d made defamed him. Trump had threatened to file the suit for months after the board issued the allegedly defamatory statement, which announced the conclusion of two independent reviews…