Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have

Kathryn Krawczyk

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would like Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to re-evaluate their priorities.

On Monday, the two senators facing re-election runoffs in January tried once again to discourage confidence in the upcoming election, demanding an updated list of registered voters before early voting began. But as Raffensperger, a Republican, pointed out in a Tuesday press release, Loeffler and Perdue already had the information they were looking for.

"Though I've told the Republican Party to stop focusing on me and instead direct their energies to winning the Senate runoffs, clearly they haven't listened," Raffensperger said in the release. He went on to call it "embarrassing" that Perdue and Loeffler not only don't know the information they want is publicly available, but also that it's in the hands of their campaigns as well. A National Republican Senatorial Committee representative confirmed the campaigns have the lists.

Raffensperger has refused to play into President Trump and other Republicans' false claims of widespread voter fraud and election manipulation amid the 2020 election, instead affirming President-elect Joe Biden's win there and receiving threats for doing so.

More stories from theweek.com
Joe Biden still doesn't get it
Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons
Good riddance, Bill Barr

Latest Stories

  • Trump retweets call to jail Georgia governor and secretary of state

    The president retweeted a message posted by attorney Lin Wood suggesting that he will soon prosecute Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — for refusing to cave to his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • Turkey condemns 'unjust' U.S. sanctions, threatens response

    Turkey on Monday condemned U.S. sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences as a "grave mistake" and threatened to retaliate over a move it said would harm ties between the NATO allies. Washington imposed the long-anticipated sanctions on Turkey's top defence procurement and development body, its chairman and three other employees. Turkey's Foreign Ministry called the decision "inexplicable" given that Washington repeatedly rejected Ankara's offer to form a joint working group to allay U.S. concerns that the S-400s threatened NATO defences.

  • McConnell’s delay in recognizing Biden’s win has done ‘real damage’ to democracy, says John Dickerson

    Mitch McConnell’s long delay in recognizing Joe Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election will have negative consequences, said journalist John Dickerson.

  • Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons

    President Trump is reportedly getting close to admitting he lost the 2020 election. Just don't call it a loss.Trump thoroughly lost his re-election bid to President-elect Joe Biden, something the end of Trump's legal challenges and the Electoral College affirmed on Monday. And while Trump is getting close to at least tacitly admitting he's out of the White House, he'd rather frame it as a non-win, one source who talked to him recently told Axios. "If we don't win, I don't say 'lose.' I say 'I don't win,'" Trump reportedly put it to the source recently — a line that sounds like it could be right from The Simpsons.> Oh come on, this one is literally lifted straight from The Simpsons. pic.twitter.com/r6v9I3i3ia> > — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) December 15, 2020Despite his reframing, Trump is reportedly even so down about his loss that he's "reluctant to talk much about a 2024 run," Axios reports. Trump has repeatedly hinted at staging a comeback bid in the next election, though it's reportedly just a cry for attention as Trump stares down future irrelevance. As the source who spoke to Trump recently put it to Axios, "it's an acknowledgement of the end" of Trump's 2020 antics.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Good riddance, Bill Barr Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested on sex trafficking charges

  • Georgia man who lied to employer about having Covid pleads guilty

    The claim prompted the company to shut down the facility for cleaning, causing a loss of around $100,000, prosecutors said.

  • Newsom could face recall, as resistance to California governor is growing

    An effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is gaining momentum, partly fueled by outrage over the Democrat dining with friends at an opulent restaurant while telling residents to stay home.

  • Half a million Muslims forced to pick cotton as scale of Chinese slave labour exposed

    China is forcing hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other minorities to pick cotton by hand in the western region of Xinjiang, a key source of the world’s cotton, according to a report by a Washington-based think tank. Rights activists have estimated that Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uighurs and other, mostly Muslim, minorities in detention camps in Xinjiang since 2017. Beijing denies that Uighurs’ rights are abused and says re-education centres provide vocational training to help people gain employment, and are necessary to curb extremism. Now, information from Chinese government documents and state media reports provides evidence that at least half a million people have been forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-mandated labour transfer and poverty alleviation scheme, the Center for Global Policy says. In 2018, three majority-Uighur areas within Xinjiang alone mobilised at least 570,000 people to pick cotton through the scheme, according to the think tank report published Monday. It estimates that the total number of people from ethnic minorities sent to pick cotton “likely exceeds that figure by several hundred thousand”.

  • Biden says he had a 'good conversation' with Mitch McConnell

    President-elect Joe Biden has now spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after the Republican leader acknowledged his election win for the first time.Biden announced on Tuesday that he had a "good conversation" with McConnell and thanked him for offering his congratulations following the outcome of the November election. McConnell acknowledged Biden as the president-elect earlier on Tuesday after the Electoral College affirmed his win more than a month following Election Day. "I told him although we disagree on a lot of things, there's things we can work together on," Biden said. "We've always been straight with one another. And we agreed we'd get together sooner than later, and I'm looking forward to working with him."This was the first conversation between Biden and McConnell to take place since the election, ABC News' Johnny Verhovek notes.Speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday morning, McConnell said that following Tuesday's vote, "the Electoral College has spoken," and he congratulated both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Trump, however, has still not conceded the 2020 election.In addition to McConnell, Biden also spoke Tuesday with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who congratulated Biden soon after he was projected as the winner in November and has criticized Trump for not accepting his loss. > President-elect @JoeBiden: "I had a good conversation with Mitch McConnell today...we've always been straight with one another...we agreed we'd get together sooner than later." pic.twitter.com/LVlSgGQdLk> > -- CSPAN (@cspan) December 15, 2020More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Good riddance, Bill Barr

  • Trump news - live: Melania breaks children’s hospital mask rule as White House dismisses electoral college

    Follow latest updates

  • Wisconsin man who stabbed 4 family members ordered committed

    A Wisconsin man who was obsessively concerned about the coronavirus pandemic has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in a mental health institution for stabbing four of his family members, two of them fatally. Adam Roth, 36, of Waukesha, was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in the attack, which authorities said was linked to his concerns about coronavirus. In March, Roth and his wife, Dominique Roth, were in the kitchen eating when Adam began stabbing Dominique, according to a criminal complaint.

  • New coronavirus strain spreading in UK has key mutations, scientists say

    British scientists are trying to establish whether the rapid spread in southern England of a new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is linked to key mutations they have detected in the strain, they said on Tuesday. The mutations include changes to the important "spike" protein that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus uses to infect human cells, a group of scientists tracking the genetics of the virus said, but it is not yet clear whether these are making it more infectious. "Efforts are under way to confirm whether or not any of these mutations are contributing to increased transmission," the scientists, from the COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) Consortium, said in a statement (https://bit.ly/3mhpTJX).

  • Iran's president says country would rejoin nuclear deal within an hour of U.S. signing on

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday said if the United States returns to the Iran nuclear deal, his country will follow within an hour.The deal was made during the Obama administration in 2015, lifting sanctions on Tehran in exchange for Iran reducing its uranium stockpile and dismantling its centrifuges. Rouhani said he will not discuss any changes to the accord or restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile program, The Guardian reports. President Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, and Rouhani made his comments on the same day the Trump administration sanctioned two Iranian intelligence officials for allegedly playing a role in the 2007 disappearance and presumed death of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson. President-elect Joe Biden has said he will rejoin the deal, believing it is one way to avert a nuclear crisis in the Middle East.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Good riddance, Bill Barr

  • Biden team doesn’t want inauguration parties, urging people to celebrate at home because of Covid

    Officials say inaugural ‘footprint will be extremely limited’ and the traditional parade ‘reimagined’ due to Covid-19

  • Japan 'Twitter killer' Takahiro Shiraishi sentenced to death

    Takahiro Shiraishi was convicted of killing nine people he contacted on the social media platform.

  • U.S. finalizes shower head rule after Trump complaints about hair rinsing

    The U.S. Energy Department on Tuesday finalized two rules easing energy standards on consumer fixtures and appliances, including one on shower heads after President Donald Trump complained some showers don't adequately rinse his hair. The rules are part of Trump's last-minute efforts to roll back rules that limit production or consumption of oil, gas and coal as part of his "energy dominance" policy. Trump had complained in July at a White House event that water does not flow strongly enough from showers to his liking.

  • Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny may have been poisoned by a very bad Negroni, investigation suggests

    A sweeping investigation into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny pins the non-fatal act on Russia's FSB spy agency, and suggests a very poor tasting cocktail may have been the source.Per the report — which was conducted by the investigative website Bellingcat in partnership with CNN, Der Spiegel, and The Insider — Navalny, a major thorn in the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in the Russian city of Tomsk on Aug. 19 when he met his traveling team at a hotel bar for a drink around 11:15 p.m. He ordered a late-night Bloody Mary, but was told by the bartender the ingredients weren't on hand and that he should have a Negroni instead.Navalny took the advice, but quickly set the drink aside after a sip or two because, he said in an interview, it "tasted like the most disgusting thing I've had in my life." He soon went to bed, and the next morning fell critically ill on his flight back to Moscow.> Bellingcat's investigation suggest Navalny was poisoned with a negroni that had some novichok bitters mixed inhttps://t.co/Q7Pg41d2Xr pic.twitter.com/pWeSWGOJkS> > — max seddon (@maxseddon) December 14, 2020The investigation suggests that drink may have been tainted with the poisoning agent Novichok, although CNN notes the toxin could have also been added to laundry he had done at the hotel, placed on a towel or pillow case, or injected into a shampoo bottle. Read more about the investigation into Navalny's poisoning, which used phone and travel data to implicate the FSB at Bellingcat and CNN.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Top Senate Republicans acknowledge Biden's win after Electoral College vote, but not Mitch McConnell

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s husband calls her ‘wonderful and loving ’ as they seek $28.5m bail package

    ‘I have never witnessed anything close to inappropriate with Ghislaine,’ spouse writes in letter

  • The Trump administration turned down more vaccine doses 'as recently as November,' former FDA commissioner says

    "There were multiple conversations with the US government about taking more supply in the second quarter," said Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member.

  • Army Suspends Battalion Commander, Sergeant Major in Korea Amid Racism Allegations

    The Army has suspended a battalion commander and command sergeant major in South Korea while an investigation is being conducted into allegations of racism, bigotry and discrimination.