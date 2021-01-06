Georgia Senate election: Democrat Ossoff beats Perdue in crucial runoff race

John T. Bennett
(Independent)
(Independent)

Democrat Jon Ossoff has defeated incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue in their hotly contested Senate runoff, according to the Associated Press.

While Mr Ossoff’s victory clinches the majority for Senate Democrats through 2022, the AP’s race call came as an afterthought on Wednesday as throngs of pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol while Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s victory in November’s presidential election.

The Georgia Democrat’s win is yet another sign of a major political shift in the longtime Republican stronghold, coming nearly two months after Mr Biden took the Peach State in November. Some Republican officials already were pointing blame at one man.

“Look, Republicans won both of these races in November. If they fall short today, it's for one reason only: President Trump's decision to relentlessly promote nutty conspiracy theories about the Georgia election system,’ Michael Steel, a former aide to then-Speaker John Boehner told me on Tuesday night. He wasn’t alone.

In the race’s final days, Mr Ossoff framed a vote for him as Mr Biden’s last best chance to enact big parts of his ambitious legislative agenda.

“Mitch McConnell will try to do to Joe and Kamala [Harris] exactly what he did to President Obama. But we have too much good work to do,” the senator-elect said Monday at a campaign rally in Atlanta that was headlined by Mr Biden, also referring to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

He called Mr Perdue and the other GOP incumbent on the ballot, Kelly Leoffler, the “Bonnie and Clyde” of US politics, referring to corruption scandals.

Read more: Who controls the US Senate and can Georgia flip it?

Read more: When will we know Georgia Senate runoff election results?

“But we have bigger and better things to talk about than David and Kelly,” he said dismissively, vowing he would work with the incoming Biden team to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, deal with hard-hit hospitals in the state and build new medical facilities.

“Health care is a human right,” Mr Ossoff said, “and we will make it so in the United States of America.”

Despite Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress and the White House, it will be difficult to pass major legislation – unless the majority changes the Senate’s rules to pass bills with a simple majority rather than first clearing a 60-vote threshold.

Once on stage, the president-elect called both Mr Ossoff and the other Democratic candidate, Raphael Warnock, “talented” and “decent,” an apparent knock on Donald Trump and the two GOP incumbents.

“I took an oath to the US Constitution, and as president I don’t believe your US senators will work for me. They’ll work for the people for Georgia,” Mr Biden said. I’m not asking your senators to be loyal to me, but to be loyal to you and the US Constitution, period.

“If you vote for John and the reverend (Warnock), that’s what you’ll get,” he added. “They won’t put a president or the party first, they’ll put you first."

The race was forecast by multiple polls as a dead heat in the final days.

Early results suggested Mr Ossoff was out-performing Mr Biden’s vote tallies from his November win in key counties that had been Democratic strongholds.

Democratic Party officials had aimed for just that: Big turnouts in places like Atlanta and Macon to offset expected big wins for the GOP candidates in the states’ deeply red northern and southern regions.

Latest Stories

  • A confident Stacey Abrams says Georgia runoffs are 'just the beginning'

    On Tuesday, the former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was once again out seeking to secure more votes for Georgia Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

  • Woman reportedly shot at Capitol, protesters hold 'armed standoff' with police at House chamber door

    People trying to overtake the Capitol building forced senators and House members into hiding on Wednesday.Both the House and Senate's debates over opposition to electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden were halted Wednesday when Trump supporters, some of them seemingly armed, broke into the Capitol. The protesters broke glass doors and pushed past security guards, eventually making it into the congressional chambers and offices.After filling the halls waving Trump and Confederate flags, some members of the mob broke the glass on the doors to the House chamber. Reporters said there was an "armed standoff" at the doors between police and insurgents. Some protesters eventually made it to the House floor; some seemingly did so by jumping down from the viewing gallery above. One protester took the House Speaker's chair, yelling "Trump won that election."> They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT> > — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021> Incredible Getty photos from inside the Capitol pic.twitter.com/IN2rRcsOg5> > — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 6, 2021House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy later confirmed to PBS News that shots were fired inside the Capitol and that someone had been injured. Paramedics were seen taking someone out of the building on a stretcher. CNN reported a woman had been shot at the Capitol and was in critical condition.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate seat

  • Trump Says He ‘Loves’ Protesters Who Stormed Capitol, Urges Them to Leave Peacefully

    President Trump on Wednesday urged his supporters who have stormed the U.S. Capitol building to "go home in peace.""I know you're hurt," Trump said in a pre-taped video posted to Twitter. "We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election. Everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now."> pic.twitter.com/Pm2PKV0Fp3> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021He added: "We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt."A chaotic scene unfolded Wednesday afternoon as protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol building, clashing with law enforcement and forcing the evacuation of the House and the Senate as Congress met to tally the Electoral College votes to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump held a “Save America” rally outside the White House and falsely told supporters that the election had been rigged and that he had won in a landslide. He also encouraged his supporters to march down to the Capitol.The National Guard for Washington and Virginia was activated to respond to the unrest, according to the New York Times, and the mayor placed the city under a curfew beginning at 6 p.m.

  • President-elect Joe Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

    President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.

  • In Beirut, a bronze bust of Iran general sparks controversy

    The unveiling of a large statue in Beirut of an Iranian commander killed by the U.S. last year has sparked indignation among many in Lebanon — the latest manifestation of a growing schism between supporters and opponents of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah. The bronze bust of Gen. Qassem Soleimani was erected Tuesday by the Ghobeiry municipality in a Hezbollah stronghold near Beirut's airport to commemorate the slain general's supportive role in Lebanon's wars with Israel.

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate seat

  • Democrat Warnock claims Senate victory but Republican Loeffler vows she will win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate race, while his Republican opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, said she would ultimately emerge from the contest as the winner. With 98% of the votes counted, Warnock led Loeffler 50.4% to 49.6%, according to Edison Research. The Warnock-Loeffler contest, and a second Senate runoff between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, will determine control of the Senate and the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

  • Tear gas talk by Michigan lawmaker's aide leads to FBI visit

    An FBI agent visited the home of a Michigan lawmaker's top aide after authorities were told that she had discussed the use of tear gas before the election. “No one should have to go through what she experienced,” Reiter's boss, state Sen. Rosemary Bayer, an Oakland County Democrat, told The Detroit News. “I look forward to hearing from the FBI their plan to prevent these situations from happening in the future.”

  • Mob breaks into Nancy Pelosi's offices during breach of the Capitol

    Supporters of President Trump broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) offices on Wednesday during their storming of the Capitol, flipping over tables, pulling photos off walls, and lounging at her desk:> Extremist who took over Nancy Pelosi’s office, per Fox News. pic.twitter.com/byRnH8U93n> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021CNN and Getty Images also captured images of a note scribbled on the back of one of Pelosi's folders and left for her to find, reading: "We will not back down."> This is chilling.> > Someone walked into Nancy Pelosi's office and left this note on her desk: "WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN." pic.twitter.com/LMx0os5f6P> > — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 6, 2021While lawmakers sheltered in an undisclosed location, MSNBC confirmed that Pelosi is safe.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate seat

  • Rudy Giuliani says pro-Trump rioters attacking US Capitol building are ‘on the right side of history’

    Former mayor and other Trump allies release statements only after violent rioters clash with law enforcement and breach Capitol building

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate seat

  • Attorney of woman who falsely accused Black teen of phone theft speaks out

    “That phone could have been in hand of 90-year-old grandma, an Asian person... someone Black or blue,” said the attorney of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto.

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • At Least One Person Shot after Trump Supporters Breach Capitol

    At least one person was shot by police in the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports, after thousands descended on the hill following a "Stop the Steal" rally in which President Trump again claimed the election was stolen from him.> Armed standoff on House floor. Police pointing guns at protestors who have broken glass door> > -- Erik Wasson (@elwasson) January 6, 2021> Video from the chamber. pic.twitter.com/UKF7MScHKN> > -- Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) told Fox News that he overheard "shots fired" on Capitol Hill police radios, and there are reports of at least one woman being shot in the chest. Trump has tweeted asking his supporters to “remain peaceful. No violence!”> A person on a stretcher just wheeled out with what appears to be a serious injury. pic.twitter.com/wucrpusBzE> > -- Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) January 6, 2021The Senate chamber has also been breached by protestors. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) has requested the National Guard, and D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a 6 p.m. curfew.> Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT> > -- Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021The massive crowd, numbering tens of thousands, moved on the Capitol — where vice president Mike Pence is overseeing the certification of the Electoral College — after Trump repeatedly urged them to do so, saying he would join them and vowing to “never give up” and “never concede.” Trump, however, left for the White House after delivering his address, and did not join the MAGA crowd.Capitol Hill police moved to evacuate the Cannon House office building after the crowd overwhelmed police and broke through barriers. Flash bangs and tear gas were used on the crowd, with little effect. There are reports of multiple suspicious packages near the Capitol grounds (the New York Times later reported that an “explosive device” was safely detonated at the Republican National Committee). The crowd subsequently broke into the building as both the House and the Senate sessions to certify the election were forced into recess, and Pence was escorted out.Tear gas has been deployed inside the building, and members of Congress have been instructed to put on gas masks and are being evacuated.> Broke down the barriers- storming Congress pic.twitter.com/gCFOgX4PTT> > -- Storm_Chaser (@StmCh_) January 6, 2021> Right outside the Capitol building: pic.twitter.com/UKNCEqF4P5> > -- Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 6, 2021> BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun > > This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN> > -- ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021> Capitol Police are using flashbangs to try to get the Trump crowd to disperse. pic.twitter.com/IHAtc1dsJ5> > -- Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021> BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors > > Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC > > The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw> > -- ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021While Donald Trump Jr. condemned the actions of the crowd, urging them to not “start acting like the other side,” the president took to Twitter to attack his running mate.> Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021Less than 15 minutes later, Trump urged his supporters to “[s]tay peaceful!” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has announced that, per Trump's orders, the National Guard and federal law enforcement have been called to secure the Capitol.Multiple Republicans, including Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) — one of the instigators in the effort to object to the Electoral College certification — have condemned the clashes with police.> Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high.> > Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted. > > God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe.> > -- Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021> Violence and anarchy are unacceptable. We are a nation of laws. > > This needs to end now. https://t.co/zyrFUFYZm1> > -- Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 6, 2021

  • The Drudge Report thinks Democrats won both Georgia runoff races, control of the Senate

    The Associated Press still hasn't called either of Georgia's Senate races, but Matt Drudge is ready to project that Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have upset both Republican incumbents, demoting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to minority leader.> Drudge tonight pic.twitter.com/A2qihCMf0M> > — Jon Passantino (@passantino) January 6, 2021Warnock looks very likely to win, with a 36,000-vote lead and nearly all ballots counted, but Ossoff and Perdue are basically tied. "As of Wednesday morning," AP says, "it was too early to call the close races." But since most of the thousands of outstanding votes are in solidly Democratic counties, the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman predicted that not only would Ossoff beat Perdue, he would likely do so by enough to avoid a recount.> It's not yet assured Ossoff's victory will end up outside GA's 0.5% recount threshold, but it's likely. GASEN> > — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021The New York Times election needles concur.> Per the needles ... pic.twitter.com/6fRZKx6fLr> > — Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) January 6, 2021If both Warnock and Ossoff win, the Senate will be tied 50-50. And with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote, Democrats would be in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate seat

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • U.S. attorney in Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the country's most prominent U.S. attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after almost three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives.