Georgia Senate passes sweeping voter restriction bill following Dem. election wins

Keydra Manns
A vote was passed on Monday, which supports new voting restrictions for the state

Republican Georgia lawmakers want big changes in the state when it comes to voting.

A vote was passed on Monday, which supports new voting restrictions for Georgia. The changes come after the Republican-controlled Senate took a loss to Democrats in recent elections, per Huff Post.

They voted 29-20 to pass SB 241, limiting absentee voting to people 65 and older, those with physical disabilities, and those out of town on Election Day. Voters will have to submit an ID and have their ballot signed by a witness for the vote to count.

The bill would also mean a court order would need to go in place to extend voting hours, and it gives the state legislature the power to block emergency voting rule changes.

Voting Access Bill Sparks Controversy In Georgia
ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 03: Demonstrators stand outside of the Georgia Capitol building, to oppose the HB 531 bill on March 3, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. HB 531 will add controversial voting restrictions to the state’s upcoming elections including restricting ballot drop boxes, requiring an ID requirement for absentee voting and limiting weekend early voting days. The Georgia House passed the bill and will send it to the Senate. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Read More: Georgia Republicans want to get rid of Sunday voting

Last week, Georgia’s House of Representatives passed HB 531, which could reduce weekend voting hours and would include the same ID requirement.

Georgia Senator, Jon Ossoff calls HB 531 and SB 241 clear attempts of voter suppression.

“One day after we commemorated Bloody Sunday, Georgia’s legislature is pushing flagrant Voter Suppression legislation to target minority and working-class voters. We must pass the For The People Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. We must defeat the new Jim Crow,” he tweeted.

The move appears as retaliation from Republicans after Georgia lost the Senate runoffs and elected Joe Biden in the presidential election, flipping Georgia blue for the first time in over 20 years.

Around 1.3 million Georgians utilized mail-in voting in 2020, which contributed to the historic voter turnout.

Read More: Georgia GOP leaders who stood up to Trump back voting bills

A poll conducted last year says voters were pleased with the voting process but wish voting times would be extended along with absentee voting laws. But Georgia Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, who sponsored the bill, claims a limit to absentee voting needs to be put in place to ensure that all votes are counted.

“Georgia has spent the majority of its history systematically erecting barriers designed to dilute the power of Black voters ― all to minimize their political voices on the issues that matter most to them,” said the deputy legal director of the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund, Nancy Abudu.

“Decades of hard work by voting rights advocates across the state led to record turnout in 2020 despite the pandemic.”

Stacey Abrams has been credited with leading the charge for change to happen in Georgia but says the state flipping in its latest elections is not enough.

Voting right activist and politician Stacey Abrams speaks to the crowd during a November drive-in mobilization rally to get out the vote in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
Voting right activist and politician Stacey Abrams speaks to the crowd during a November drive-in mobilization rally to get out the vote in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

“Because there’s nothing permanent about the change that we’re making until people believe it’s a change they should defend and maintain. And so every election, every fight, you’ve got to remind people that they have the capacity to win, and you have to do it anew,” said Abrams to Marie Claire.

She says this is not the time to be complacent.

“One of the most successful gaslighting operations in American history has been the disinformation [campaign] about our power, and because so many pieces of our society have been weaponized against us, we’ve also been conditioned to believe that weaponization is innate, that what they are doing is the right thing, and everything we’re asking for is a departure.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Georgia Senate passes sweeping voter restriction bill following Dem. election wins appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Georgia Senate passes bill to end no-excuse absentee voting

    Georgia’s state Senate narrowly passed a bill that would end no-excuse absentee voting Monday, as Republicans move to roll back voting access after record turnout led to Democratic victories in the state's presidential race and two U.S. Senate runoffs. Senate Bill 241 would limit absentee voting to people 65 and older, those with a physical disability and people who will be out of town on Election Day — ending broad no-excuse absentee voting introduced by the Republican-led legislature in 2005. The bill passed the state Senate 29-20 in a vote that fell along party lines.

  • Jimmy Carter: Georgia Republicans are trying to ‘turn back the clock’ on voting rights

    Former president ‘disheartened, saddened and angry’ with GOP efforts to roll back voter access as states mull hundreds of restrictive legislation after Democratic victories in 2020

  • Fight voter suppression laws in the states. Let's not let America regress to Jim Crow.

    There’s no time to wait while state-level suppression bills gain steam. Fair and free elections will be an uphill climb unless Congress passes HR 1.

  • ‘Jim Crow in a suit and tie’: Outrage grows over Georgia’s new bills to restrict voting access

    Bills would reduce weekend voting , end automatic registration, and make it illegal to give food and water to voters waiting in line

  • Overcoming Democratic opposition, Georgia Senate Republicans advance bill to end no-excuse absentee voting

    Overcoming universal Democratic opposition, Republicans in the Georgia Senate on Monday narrowly passed a sweeping elections omnibus bill that would eliminate no-excuse absentee voting, which was enacted by Republicans in 2005, just months after a record number of Georgians opted to cast ballots this way in the 2020 presidential election. Four Republicans did not vote on the bill, which was approved 29-20. The legislation, SB 241, would also change the absentee ballot verification process.

  • Outrage as Georgia Republicans advance bill to restrict voting access

    Democrats decry ‘modern-day voter suppression’ as Republican-controlled senate votes to curtail no-excuse absentee voting A protest outside the Georgia state capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday. The senate bill, SB 241, would end the right to vote by mail without having to provide an excuse. Photograph: John Arthur Brown/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Georgia lawmakers have advanced a measure that would significantly curtail voting access after a record number of voters propelled Democratic victories in the 2020 race. The measure scraped through 29-20 in the GOP-controlled Georgia senate, which was the absolute minimum number of votes Republicans needed. Four Republicans, including some in competitive races, sat out the vote, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The bill, SB 241, would end the right to vote by mail without having to provide an excuse, a policy that Georgia Republicans implemented in the state in 2005. More than 1.3 million people voted by mail in the 2020 general election in the state. Under the bill only people age 65 and older, or who have one of a handful of state-approved excuses, would be allowed to vote by mail. Just 16 other states currently require a voter to give an excuse to vote by mail. The legislation also would require voters to provide identification information, such as a driver’s license number, both when they apply to vote by mail and when they return the ballot. Republicans have frequently held up the specter of voter fraud to justify such restrictions, though there were several vote recounts in Georgia in the 2020 race, as well as audits, and officials found no such wrongdoing. Mike Dugan, the Republican state senator who sponsored the bill, said the lack of widespread fraud should not be an impediment to changing election rules. “You don’t wait until you have wholesale issues until you try to meet the need,” he said. “You do it beforehand.” He also said on the senate floor Monday that the bill was needed to reduce the burden on local election officials and to ensure that voters were not disenfranchised. State senator Elena Parent, a Democrat, said the justification for the bill was a “weaponization of Trump’s lies” about the election. “It is a willingness and embrace of damage to American democracy,” she said. “The numbers to stop this bill may not be here in this chamber today. But I assure you there are many thousands of Georgians right now whose political spirit is awakened by disgust at modern-day voter suppression.” A stream of Democrats criticized the measure as a thinly veiled effort to suppress Black and other minority voters in Georgia. Those groups contributed to record turnout in the state in 2020 and helped propel Joe Biden, as well as Democrats senatorial candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, to stunning victories in the state. “I know racism when I see it,” said Gail Davenport, a Democrat who recalledwatching the Ku Klux Klan marching on Saturdays in Jonesboro, just south of Atlanta. “This is not about the process. This is about suppressing the vote of a certain group of people, especially me, and people who look like me, and I take it personally.” The bill will now go to the Georgia House of Representatives, which last week approved its own set of voting restrictions, including new limits on early voting and dropboxes. It remains unclear which proposals will ultimately be sent to the governor’s desk once each chamber fully considers the opposite chamber’s bill. Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter Lawmakers have until 31 March to send the bills to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “In the last two election cycles, we saw a dramatic increase in the number of voters of color who voted by mail, the number of young people who used early voting, the number of African Americans who voted on Saturday and Sunday,” Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, told Mother Jones. “We saw unprecedented levels of turnout across the board. And so every single metric of voter access that has been a good in Georgia is now under attack.” Top Republicans in the state, including Lt Gov Geoff Duncan, have said they oppose efforts to get rid of no-excuse absentee voting and Duncan refused to preside over the senate on Monday as it considered the measure to do just that. At several points during the debate, which stretched around three hours on Monday afternoon, Democrats connected the policies under consideration to those in the Jim Crow south. They noted that some members of the legislature had lived through those policies. Harold Jones II, another Democratic state senator, urged his colleagues to pay attention to Black lawmakers who spoke out against the bill. “It’s because that most basic right was denied to us. It’s not 1800, it’s not [the] 1850s, it’s right here in this room. Many of the senators that sit here lived through that process,” he said. “Let me tell you, it is not theater. It is not a performance. It is real because we live with it every single day.”

  • Jimmy Carter says he's sad, angry over Georgia voting bills

    Former President Jimmy Carter declared his opposition Tuesday to a slate of restrictive voting proposals moving through his native Georgia’s General Assembly, saying he is “disheartened, saddened and angry” over moves to “turn back the clock” on ballot access after Democratic successes in 2020. Carter, a Democrat, said in a long statement that the Republican-backed proposals, which would end no-excuse absentee voting, “appear to be rooted in partisan interests, not the interests of all Georgia voters.” The GOP push comes after Georgia favored President Joe Biden in November and elected two new U.S. senators in January, giving Democrats control of the U.S. Senate and cementing Georgia as a clear battleground.

