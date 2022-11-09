Georgia Senate Race Headed to Runoff

The race for U.S. Senate in Georgia is headed to a runoff after both Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker failed to capture 50 percent of the vote, CNN projects.

Control of the Senate could once again come down to the result of a Georgia runoff, as happened in 2020 when two runoff races in the Peach State gave Democrats control of the upper chamber.

The runoff election will be held on December 6.

Control of the Senate will come down to three key races in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. If Republican Adam Laxalt holds on to his slight lead over incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada and Republican Blake Masters is unable to overcome incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly’s existing lead in Arizona, control of the upper chamber will come down to Georgia.

Democrats appear to have taken three other key Senate races, in Colorado, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania. Republicans have won Senate races in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Ohio, according to projections. Republicans held 49 Senate seats as of Wednesday afternoon, while Democrats held 48 seats.

