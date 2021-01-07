In Georgia, Senate Republicans finally pay a price for Trump, cynicism and obstruction

Jason Sattler, Opinion columnist

The incredibly unfamiliar sensation you are feeling right now may be the result of Republicans in Congress — especially soon-to-be Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — experiencing some sort of consequence for their actions.

The apparent victories of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff over Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue respectively will swing control of the Senate to Democrats, denying McConnell the prized title that allows him to dominate the Senate and its agenda. These twin victories are historic, and not just because they mean that President-elect Joe Biden may actually be able to do the things the presidents are expected to do — like, say, passing a legislative agenda, picking his own Cabinet, and appointing new federal judges and Supreme Court justices.

Warnock, who preaches from the pulpit Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made famous, becomes the first Black man from the South to serve in the Senate without first being appointed by a governor or elected by a legislature. Jon Ossoff becomes the first Jewish man to be elected to the Senate from the Deep South since the 1880s. And, thanks in large part to historic turnout from Black voters, together they form the first serious consequence Sen. McConnell has experienced since he and his caucus took control of the Senate in 2015.

Aiding and abetting Trump

McConnell’s Senate majority instantly formed a blockade of President Barack Obama’s court appointments, leaving the late Justice Antonin Scalia's Supreme Court seat and more than 100 other federal vacancies for Trump to fill and the Senate to confirm. And confirm them McConnell did, obsessively, even as a pandemic raged and Congress had passed only a fraction of the money states needed to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Trump’s most enduring accomplishment of reshaping the courts at a nearly record pace, despite losing the popular vote by the largest share of any president elected in 140 years, is actually McConnell’s accomplishment.

To achieve this ambition, McConnell abetted Trump just about every chance he got — from restraining a bipartisan response to Russian attacks on our elections in 2016, to making sure Trump escaped conviction and removal in a Senate trial last year after he was impeached for trying extort Ukraine’s president into digging up dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden (in a phone call that probably sounded a lot like the one he just made pressing Georgia’s Secretary of State “to find 11,780 votes.”)

President Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell on Nov. 6, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
McConnell’s indulgence of Trump finally ended when the states certified their presidential electors last month and he acknowledged that reality. In two speeches Wednesday separated by the historic invasion of the Capitol by pro-Trump vandals and insurrectionists, the soon-to-be minority leader concisely and eloquently defended not just the election results but democracy itself.

Still, coming after weeks of indulging the president's fantasy of contesting the election and a decade of eroding the comity our institutions rely upon, it was too little, too late. And it was much too soon for the president. McConnell’s perceived betrayal intensified Trump's tizzy over his loss, as he’s attempted to “OVERTURN” the election with a sustained focus and diligence he never applied to fighting the pandemic that has killed more than 357,000 Americans.

Republican divide: Donald Trump fires the shot that begins the Republican civil war

Last week, the deadliest week yet for COVID-19 in the United States, McConnell refused to let the Senate vote on a standalone bill to send most Americans a check for $2,000 to help them survive the pandemic — an idea Trump claimed to support and threw into the debate after Congress had already passed and sent him a relief bill.

McConnell did not allow the Senate to vote on a major relief package the House passed in May that included a large stimulus check. And he likely never would have passed any more help at all if Perdue and Loeffler hadn’t been “getting hammered” for the failure of Congress to act.

Why would McConnell want to do anything so generous to help the country under a Democratic president?

Celebrate wins like Georgia

After handing over a failing economy to Obama in 2009, Republicans generally did everything they could to obstruct him — including launching a record number of filibusters in the Senate and bringing the country to the brink of default because of supposed concerns about deficit spending. For this obstinance, they were rewarded with the House in 2011 and the Senate in 2015.

Under McConnell’s Senate leadership, the deficit has grown every year since 2015. Still, he seemed ready to launch the same Obama-era deficit scare playbook to sabotage the Biden presidency. Presumably he’ll do the same leading the Senate minority, and probably quite effectively if Democrats don’t get rid of the filibuster.

COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Trump, Health and Human Services are throwing away their shot

It’s hard to imagine anything worse than a president fixated on stealing an election as an American dies about every 30 seconds of a virus he told us would just go away, or a legislative leader willing to accommodate this president, who'd rather burn down everything than lose, to achieve his goals.

Yet imagine if the election season had gone by with no consequences for McConnell's brand of cynicism. We have to celebrate victories — especially ones that give you a tingle of hope that suggests karma actually exists.

Jason Sattler, a writer based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors and host of "The GOTMFV Show" podcast. Follow him on Twitter: @LOLGOP

