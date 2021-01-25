New Georgia senators Warnock and Ossoff point the way to a new Southern strategy

Donna Brazile, Opinion columnist

Never in my many decades in American politics have I experienced the euphoria and despair that overwhelmed our country during last year’s tumultuous election season. History was made, from record turnout amid a global pandemic, to the record 81 million votes won by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, to the Jan. 5 Georgia runoff elections won by a pair of Democrats sworn in to the Senate on Wednesday by Vice President Harris.

The long 2020 campaign season finally ended amid the high drama of Georgians choosing Rev. Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black senator, and Jon Ossoff, a 33-year-old millennial. Driven by Black turnout, Georgians not only elected the state’s first Democratic senators since 2005 — they tipped the scales for Democrats to take control of the Senate.

And they did it in the type of election meant to prevent just these results. Virtually unknown outside the states of the “Old Confederacy,” runoff elections were designed under Jim Crow laws in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to blunt the voting power of Black voters. This time, it didn’t work.

How the Democrats beat the odds

This time, this election, marked a definitive defeat for the decades-old Southern Strategy of the Republican Party. It will serve as a blueprint for defeating the Republican’s Southern Strategy wherever its tactics surface in the future. And it shows it is time for a new generation of leaders to help blaze the path of the Democratic Party.

Warnock and Ossoff defeated Republican Senate incumbents with historic levels of Black turnout. In fact, it is likely that these two Democrats received more Black votes in their runoff elections than had ever been cast in any election in Georgia, ever! They won by reassembling the victorious Biden-Harris 2020 coalition of Black, Asian-American, Latino, and college educated White voters. Notably, they also received critical support from non-college educated White Georgians.

Specifically, relative to the 2020 general election, the largest turnout increases in Democratic support in the 2021 Senate runoff elections came from the Black Belt counties of southwestern Georgia. Metro Atlanta turnout was also strong, likely exceeding 90% of general election levels. And while White rural turnout was high, it could not keep pace, generally performing in the low 80% range relative to the general election.

Campaign signs on Jan. 5, 2021, in Atlanta.
Campaign signs on Jan. 5, 2021, in Atlanta.

Warnock and Ossoff not only won the vote by mail by a huge margin — approximately 68% — they made history by winning a majority of the in-person early vote too. By contrast, Biden won 65% of the VBM and 47% of the in-person early vote in November.

Let us remember that the Republican Party engaged in unprecedented voter suppression, disinformation, threats, and conspiracy efforts throughout the presidential and runoff elections. Thanks, however, to the work of countless pro-voting organizations, these illegal and undemocratic suppression efforts were mitigated and/or outright defeated on every front: in the courtroom, online and on the ground. Democracy prevailed!

Reader views: Applause for 10 Republicans who stood up to Trump

Kudos on these efforts and the Democrats’ dual victories must also go to my friend Stacey Abrams, who launched an unprecedented voter registration effort after losing the state’s gubernatorial race to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018 under dubious circumstances. Groups like New Georgia Project, Black Voters Matter, and Fair Fight, and so many other county based organizations have been working for years to register new voters, which laid the foundation for Democrats to win in 2020, 2021, and beyond.

Victory model for new leaders

Both the Warnock and Ossoff campaigns focused on mobilizing their base with affirmative messaging, particularly stressing the need for additional COVID-19 relief funding. The majority of Warnock’s ads highlighted his childhood in Savannah housing projects, his faith and values, and his position as the Senior Pastor of the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, spiritual home of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Likewise, Ossoff focused heavily on driving up turnout among young people, Hispanics, and Black voters with a message of hope and unity, which tracked the Biden-Harris’ general election strategy.

An alternative political universe: The African American hands that picked senators in Georgia have been a long time coming

The Democratic candidates’ positive messaging contrasted sharply with the false and inflammatory Republican attacks on Warnock and Ossoff. And it didn't hurt that Trump and his allies kept attacking voting by mail and Georgia Republicans — including the governor, their own runoff candidates and state voting officials who fended off possibly criminal attempts by Trump to "find" enough votes to reverse Joe Biden's victory in the state.

But the two wins show Democrats have the strength to prevail in the future even without Trump's help. One of their feats was to get more than 100,000 people to vote in the 2021 runoffs who did not vote in the 2020 general election — unheard of for Democrats, who typically have trouble turning out their supporters in runoffs.

It would be a mistake to underplay what Democrats accomplished in Georgia this month. Their success should serve as a model for a new generation of Democratic leaders in the South and across the country.

Donna Brazile is the endowed chair of the Gwendolyn and Colbert King public policy lecture series at Howard University and adjunct faculty member in the Women's and Gender Studies at Georgetown University, a member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors, a Fox News contributor and the author of "Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House." Follow her on Twitter: @donnabrazile

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Georgia senators put Democrats in charge, show new paths to victory

