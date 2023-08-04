Georgia sex offender arrested again for sexually exploiting children

A Georgia sex offender was arrested again by sheriff’s deputies in Dawson County after investigators found devices in his possession with exploitative material on them.

Joshua West was previously convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation, according to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office Crime Against Persons Unit, affiliated with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, investigated and charged West.

Deputies said West’s devices, which were seized during the investigation, are still being forensically examined for further evidence and the ongoing investigation.

“We are proud of our investigators and especially for their efforts to pursue those who commit crimes against our children. As always, we plead with our parents, grandparents, caregivers and others to closely monitor your children’s activities on line,” Sheriff Jeff Johnson said. “We must do all we can to protect and safeguard our children against those who would cause them harm.”

