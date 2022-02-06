Georgia sheriff accused of groping turns himself in

Feb. 5—The Georgia sheriff accused of groping a woman at a Cobb hotel last month turned himself in Friday, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

Cobb police have accused Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody of sexual battery, and announced Wednesday they had obtained a warrant for his arrest. The next day, the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office said Coody was out of state on a "church-sponsored mission trip" and would "meet with the appropriate authorities as soon as he returns," Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Sgt. Jeremy Blake, spokesman for the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, said Saturday afternoon Coody had already bonded out.

According to Cobb police, the alleged assault took place Jan. 19 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly in Cumberland.

The arrest warrant was obtained Jan. 28 "following a thorough investigation by investigators from our Crimes Against Persons Unit (with statements gathered from multiple available witnesses)," Cobb Police Department Spokesman Wayne Delk said.