Georgia sheriff arrested on allegations he committed sexual battery during a 911 call

A Georgia sheriff has been arrested after allegations of sexual battery that took place during a 911 call, the GBI said in a release Wednesday.

Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan, 54, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of sexual battery and violation of oath by public officer.

According to the GBI, the allegations stem from an incident that took place while Morgan was on a 911 call on July 26. The GBI conducted interviews with the victim and multiple witnesses and collected evidence. Morgan was taken into custody on two arrest warrant.

The GBI did not say what Morgan is accused of doing or how many victims were involved. They also didn’t release details on the initial 911 call.

Miller County is in far southwest Georgia.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online or on the See Something, Say Something app.