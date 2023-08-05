Georgia sheriff arrests 2 women for illegally buying, then selling Xanax across state

Two women were arrested for using stolen medical information to buy Xanax at pharmacies across Georgia, then sell it illegally to people in the community.

According to the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics unit investigators started looking into illegally obtained Xanax in July.

The investigation revealed two women were using information stolen from a doctor, a nurse practitioner, and multiple others to get Xanax from 11 pharmacies in Middle Georgia.

Christy Parsons and Angel Little were charged on July 24 and July 25 respectively, with a variety of drug-related offenses as a result of the investigation.

Deputies said Parsons was the one who stole the information to obtain the Xanax prescription, then sold the Xanax around the community. They said the investigation showed Little was also involved in the activity but did not detail the part she played.

According to the sheriff’s office, when Parsons was arrested at her home on July 24, more evidence was found on the scene and faces 45 charges.

Little was arrested the next day at a home in Danville, facing eight charges, according to deputies.

“This case has taken thousands of illegal Xanax off the streets and out of the community,” Sheriff R. Darren Mitchum said in a statement.

