Georgia sheriff’s deputy dies three days after being shot while responding to domestic disturbance

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy who was shot late last week in a trade of gunfire with a suspect died from her injuries Monday.

Lena Nicole Marshall, who joined the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in June 2020, died around 4 p.m. Monday, according to Sheriff Janis Mangum.

Marshall responded to a call about a “domestic disturbance” Friday at a Hoschton home where “the homeowners wanted a non-resident out of the home,” according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

When Marshall and the other officers arrived, a woman, later identified as 43-year-old Jessica Worsham, met them at the front door and immediately pulled out a gun and began firing.

Marshall was hit multiple times, including in the face, and was rushed to the hospital.

Another responding officer returned fire, killing Worsham.

A GoFundMe has already raised more than $47,000 for Marshall’s daughter, Kiley.