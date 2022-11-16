Georgia sheriff investigating after video shows officers striking NC man in jail

New video released this week shows a man from North Carolina being struck by several corrections officers in a Georgia jail, and while the local sheriff’s office is investigating, a legal team says this is just the latest incident in the area.

On Sept. 3, Jarret Hobbs was locked in his jail cell in Camden County, Georgia. In a video released by his legal team this week, a corrections officer is waiting outside Hobbs’ door, waiting for others to arrive. Once they go in, one corrections officer puts a hand on Hobbs’ neck, and another can be seen repeatedly punching the top of his head as others try to restrain Hobbs. A second video clip shows the officers dragging Hobbs into the hallway as he’s kicked.

Hobbs, who is from Greensboro, North Carolina, can be heard screaming at one point during the altercation, and his lawyer claims one of his locs was pulled from his scalp.

Officers could be heard asking Hobbs for a piece of paper before one said, “I’m going to break your f****** thumb if you don’t let go.” Seconds later, Hobbs gets taken back to his cell.

Timothy Bessent, the president of the Camden Georgia Chapter of the NAACP, says the incident involving Hobbs is the latest in a string of excessive force complaints that have gone nowhere in the area.

“I have in front of me right now about seven lawsuits that went through the court system,” Bessent said. “Most of the cases that been filed, they’re being dismissed by one particular judge. And that’s concerning to me.”

Hobbs’ lawyer, Harry Daniels, spoke at a news conference on Wednesday and called for accountability.

“He’s not the only person; it’s the first time they got caught on camera,” Daniels said. “It’s the first time they got called. [There are] other lawsuits that’s pending in this judicial circuit.”

NAACP representatives say they met with Hobbs in jail.

“Mr. Hobbs did seem like he was shaken, seemed like he would describe it a little bit and seemed like he was about to have a mental breakdown,” Bessent said.

After the incident, Hobbs was charged with “felony assault and obstruction of justice,” Daniels said.

Daniels claims the sheriff’s office told him that Hobbs was using profanity ahead of what was caught on tape.

“There’s no way in Hell that anybody should be beaten the way this man was beaten, I don’t care what he did,” Daniels said.

Hobbs was initially arrested after a traffic stop, which violated his probation. He’s currently being held in the Guilford County Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Monday saying it was investigating the September incident.

