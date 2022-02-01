Georgia sheriff offers $500K of his own money in case of teen found dead in gym mat

Minyvonne Burke
·3 min read

A Georgia sheriff who recently closed the case of a 17-year-student who was found dead in 2013 in a rolled-up gym mat announced Monday he is offering $500,000 of his own money to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest or conviction.

Last month, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk released a 16-page document concluding that Kendrick Johnson's death was an accident and no charges would be filed.

Johnson's family said they believe the teen was murdered and that his death was covered-up.

“After the release of my synopsis of the Federal files on the Kendrick Johnson case, his parents have called me a liar and continue to state that Kendrick was murdered," Paulk said in a news release Monday.

"Because of these statements, I am personally — with my own funds — offering a reward of one-half million dollars ($500,000.00) to anyone who comes forward with information that results in the arrest and conviction of a person for the alleged murder of Kendrick Johnson at Lowndes High School."

Johnson's body was found in a wrestling mat Jan. 11, 2013, in the high school's gym in Valdosta, Georgia. The report said his body was head-down in a rolled-up mat that was positioned vertically. His feet were visible from the top of the mat, the report said.

State and local law enforcement officials ruled the death an accidental asphyxiation, saying Johnson died after he climbed into the mat to retrieve his sneakers.

Image: Kendrick Johnson (Courtesy Johnson family)

The sheriff said Tuesday that while tragic, Johnson's death was just a "weird accident." Paulk said that he and two detectives poured over about 17 boxes of files for a year before releasing the report.

The half-a-million-dollar reward is "one last avenue" for any information the sheriff's office may not be aware of, he said.

"I’m willing to put up those funds to see if anybody comes forward with anything viable that might have been missed," Paulk told NBC News on Tuesday.

"I don’t really feel like there’s anybody out there with knowledge and from what I’ve seen — I studied all the camera angles and everything else — it was a tragic accident. But if somebody comes in with a different view we’re going to listen to them certainly."

Paulk said he has not received any viable tips since announcing the reward. The Johnson family and their attorney could not immediately be reached on Tuesday.

“I’ve looked at everything I can look at. If there’s something else that somebody knows and doesn’t feel like we looked at or studied, come sit down with us," the sheriff said.

The files that Paulk released last month in his final report included in material from the Justice Department, the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. attorney’s office for Middle Georgia and several other law enforcement agencies.

They also included federal grand jury testimony from 58 people, as well as additional autopsies by a doctor hired by the Johnson family and the Defense Department.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Waffle House shooting trial day 2: Shooting victim prayed for others as she fled in horror

    Travis Reinking faces multiple murder charges in the 2018 Waffle House shooting. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

  • Authorities release cause, manner of death for man found deceased in Electra home

    Wichita County officials have released information about the death of a man found deceased Dec. 1 in an Electra home.

  • Drive-by shooting suspect's bail set at $2 mil

    Wichita Falls Police arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred on the north side of Wichita Falls Monday afternoon.

  • Mickey Guyton, Jhené Aiko, Mary Mary to sing at Super Bowl

    Country music star Mickey Guyton will hit this month’s Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem, while R&B hitmaker Jhené Aiko will perform “America the Beautiful.” The performances will take place Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, before the championship matchup and halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

  • Purdue Pharma judge extends Sacklers' U.S. litigation shield to Feb 17

    (Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday extended a legal shield protecting the Sackler family owners of Purdue Pharma from lawsuits to Feb. 17, as they try to reach a deal with several states to settle sprawling litigation stemming from the U.S. opioid crisis. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said allowing the legal shield to expire at the end of Tuesday would be "quite foolish," given the mediator's report of a possible deal. The opioid abuse crisis has led to nearly 500,000 overdose deaths over two decades, according to U.S. data.

  • Video of chained mother-of-eight found in hut causes outrage in China

    ‘Do you even treat this woman as a human being?’: social media users react to video footage of Xuzhou mother

  • Man punches 67-year-old walking down street until he passes out, Oklahoma video shows

    Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect who “apparently” became upset over the 67-year-old walking down the street.

  • Trump directly involved in plans to seize voting machines -reports

    Then-President Donald Trump was directly involved in efforts to use national security agencies to seize voting machines after his 2020 election loss, pressing his lawyer to make queries as advisers drafted two versions of a related executive order, media reports said. The New York Times, citing three people familiar with the matter, reported on Monday that Trump directed Rudy Giuliani to call the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to determine whether it could legally take control of voting machines in key swing states. That effort came amid two previously reported attempts to seize the machines: Trump's outside advisers pressing to have the Defense Department confiscate them and Trump asking Attorney General Bill Barr whether the Justice Department could take them.

  • Supply chain issues will ease ‘later this summer:’ Cetera CIO

    One factor contributing to the surging inflation levels continues to be global supply chain issues — a problem that may extend well into 2022. According to Cetera Investment Management CIO Gene Goldman, however, the easing of supply chain woes can be expected to come around summertime.

  • Builder jailed for killing dog launched 'revenge attack' on friend who shunned him after attack

    Matthew Benjamin, 39, kicked his dog to death in a drunken rage.

  • ‘We Were Scared’: 58-Year-Old Florida Man Smashes Window of Black Teens’ New Car, Then Follows Them for Miles; Now He Faces Hate Crime Charges In Unprovoked Attack

    A white man from DeLand, Florida has been released from the Volusia County Jail after being arrested on charges of physically and verbally assaulting two […]

  • Former Miss USA Jumps to Her Death From New York City Skyscraper

    Jemal Countess/GettyCheslie Kryst, who won the Miss USA sash in 2019, has died after a fall from her high-rise Manhattan apartment building. She was 30.Her family confirmed Kryst’s death in a Sunday statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” it read. “She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.” The family said that the pageant-winner had “embodied love and served others” and that “her impact will live on.”Her body was found on

  • Pedophile Madeleine McCann Suspect Reportedly Worked at Resort Where She Was Snatched

    ReutersA stunning revelation discovered by a German team of investigative journalists has put the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the very resort from which she disappeared.Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, who has emerged as the only suspect in the 15-year-old cold case, worked as a handy man at the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz in the spring of 2007, according to the German documentary New Leads in the Maddie Case which will air on Monday evening in Europe.A produ

  • Three Suspects in Bizarro Plot to Kidnap Mennonite Kids and Kill Their Parents Will Be Extradited to U.S.

    Rockingham County Sheriff's OfficeThree American citizens who have been hiding out in Scotland for several years after attempting to kidnap five Mennonite children and slaughter their parents are due to be extradited back home to face charges, federal prosecutors said.A Scottish court has rejected the appeal of the three to avoid extradition in connection with a violent 2018 kidnapping plot that U.S. prosecutors have compared to a “bad horror movie.”“If proved, this was a premeditated conspiracy

  • Watch: 40-person brawl breaks out in Golden Corral over reported steak shortage

    Diners can be seen throwing punches --- and high chairs --- during the Bensalem, Pa. restaurant riot

  • Federal judge rejects plea deal for Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers

    Deal would have averted a hate crimes trial for Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were already sentenced to life in prison Travis McMichael, left, and his father Gregory McMichael, who were convicted along with William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Photograph: AP A federal judge has rejected a plea deal that would have averted a hate crimes trial for two of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was chased and fatally shot i

  • Suzanne Morphew's Texts About Bad Marriage With Barry Morphew Released By Judge

    Texts in which Suzanne Morphew discussed her flawed relationship with her husband Barry Morphew, who is now accused of her murder, have been released to the public. Last week, Chaffee County Judge Ramsey Lama ordered the release of several pieces of evidence from Barry Morphew's preliminary hearing, including various texts that put their relationship into context, Fox 21 News in Colorado Springs reports. Barry Morphew was arrested and charged last year with first-degree murder in connection with

  • State seeks long sentence for cop convicted in Wright death

    The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright should face a sentence above the state’s guidelines because she abused her authority as a police officer and endangered others when she fired her weapon, prosecutors said in a court filing Monday. “She expressed remorse and apologized to Mr. Wright’s family from the stand, and will again at sentencing," her attorneys wrote.

  • Stolen 1967 Shelby GT500 found stripped outside of Tulsa

    A stolen 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was located in a rural area outside Tulsa, Okla., after having been stripped of its body panels.

  • Columbus police release second video of suspects in fatal shooting of Makenzi Ridley

    Columbus police released a second video depicting males suspected in the June shooting death of 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley outside a rec center.