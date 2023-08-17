Georgia sheriff’s office working to identify identity theft suspect who bought lawn mower

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office caught a man on video using stolen identity to buy a lawnmower.

Now, they’re putting out the footage and asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

Deputies first learned of the alleged identity theft when the identity fraud victim reported the crime to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the individual they saw on surveillance footage tried to buy the lawnmower at a Lawrenceville power equipment store.

The suspect was caught on camera on Aug. 14 picking up the lawnmower, which deputies say is worth several thousand dollars.

The alleged victim of identity fraud is a Hall County resident, which is why deputies said they called HCSO.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 770-533-7224.

