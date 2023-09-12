Georgia Sheriff Recalls 'Heartbreaking' Realization During Trump Booking

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has recalled the moment that Donald Trump became the first-ever U.S. president to have his mug shot taken.

“On a personal level, it was heartbreaking to see someone of that stature who represents our country in that fashion having to go through this,” Labat told CNN’s Erin Burnett in his first interview since Trump was booked last month at Fulton County Jail in the racketeering case over his alleged bid to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election result.

Labat said Trump was “very stoic” and “pretty silent” as his mug shot and fingerprints were taken at the jail, which Labat oversees.

Trump’s bond paperwork was “brought to the motorcade so that we could get him in and off the premises as quickly as possible,” Labat added.

One thing stuck out to Labat, though.

“Having been in law enforcement for 32 years, having been in a jail environment equally as long, it was eerily quiet when you have that many security protocols in place,” he said.

