Georgia sheriff speculates Little Caesars assault suspect fled area as hunt drags on

Georgia authorities are considering a reward for information as the search for a woman seen on video beating another woman at a Little Caesars drags into a fifth day.

Brittany Kennedy, 25, allegedly beat Emily Broadwater, 22, at the restaurant in Augusta on Monday around 4 p.m. As of Friday, Kennedy is still on the loose, with authorities considering the possibility that she may have fled the area.

"When someone doesn’t want to be found, it’s going to take a little more effort to find them," Sgt. William McCarty of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News. "We are looking into the possibility that she has absconded the area."

McCarty said it was a "priority" to arrest Kennedy, and the department would look into enlisting assistance from other agencies in the hunt.

Should the search continue into next week, the authorities would look at offering a reward for information that could help lead to her arrest.

Deputies responded to the restaurant about a fight in progress, which started when Kennedy pulled a chair out from underneath Broadwater, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Video of the incident showed Kennedy repeatedly punching Broadwater in the face before dragging her outside and stomping on her head two times.

Kennedy attacked Broadwater after learning that her baby’s father had been hanging around with the younger woman while Kennedy was in jail, Crime Online reported.

"All I did was help a friend out with his kids while his baby mama was locked up. She has been harassing me for weeks now," Broadwater allegedly said on Facebook.

Kennedy reportedly fled the scene in a Kia sedan.

Broadwater refused to be taken to hospital, saying her friend would take her later, according to a police report.

Anyone with information on Kennedy’s whereabouts is urged to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.