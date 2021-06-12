Georgia shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 9 wounded: reports

Brie Stimson
·1 min read

A shooting in Savannah, Georgia, late Friday left at least one person dead and nine others wounded, according to reports.

A 2-year-old and a 13-year-old both suffered non-life-threatening wounds, WTOC-TV of Savannah reported.

Savannah police initially said two people had died but later corrected it to one death, the station reported.

The shooting happened in a residential area not far from the city’s historic district and the Savannah River.

The deceased victim was described as an adult.

Police did not immediately provide any information about a possible suspect, WSAV-TV in Savannah reported.

