Georgia shooting: One killed in Thanksgiving Day attack outside bar
Six people were shot and one person was killed in a Thanksgiving Day shooting at a nightclub in Macon, Georgia.
The Macon Telegraph reported that police believe the fight may have sprung from a brawl outside the nightclub.
Police said a 22-year-old woman, Jhacaya Mann, was fatally shot in the incident, which began at 2.45am. She was pronounced dead at a city hospital.
In all, eight people including Ms Mann were injured in the incident. Two men suffered stab wounds, and the others were shot.
Police believe someone involved in the fight outside the club either drove or rode up the street and began shooting people.
One of the women injured in the attack underwent surgery with life threatening injuries and is in critical condition. The other victims were said to be in stable condition without life threatening injuries.
The Macon-Bibb County Sheriff's Office did not release a description of the suspect or indicate that they had any leads on a possible suspect.
According to reports from the scene, a trail of shell casings stretched for nearly 600 feet from the front of the nightclub down the street.
Sheriff David Davis said his deputies were investigating the cause of the violence.
“It’s a truly troubling incident right in downtown,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out what was the cause of all the violence.”
Mr Davis said the shooting was done with "utter disregard of other people."
"This was a crowded bar, a crowded scene, and people started indiscriminately shooting," he said.
He theorised that the violence "may seem random, [but] there is probably some personal connection" between the victims and shooter.
Read More
15-year-old accused of mass shooting in mall to face charges
Two New York police officers injured in Queens shooting
Ohio court rules video of judge’s shooting is public record
Police: 1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Brooklyn apartments
Texas grand jury: No action against killer of church shooter