Georgia shooting suspect had sexual rather than racist motivations, police say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Independent)
(Independent)

Robert Aaron Long, the 21-year-old man who shot and killed 8 people at Atlanta-area massage parlors apparently was a frequent visitor to the establishments prior to his spree. Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said interviews with the subject revealed that his shootings may not have been racially motivated, but tied to sexual issues. “The suspect has been interviewed, which indicated he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction. He may have frequented some of these places in the past,” Mr Reynolds said. Apparently the shooter wanted to “eliminate the temptation” by removing the massage parlors, which provided an outlet for his addiction, according to police. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said the officers “are just not there yet” with regard to any potential racial motivators involved in the shooting.

Most of the victims of the shooting were of Asian descent. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms said it appeared the shooter was on his way to Florida to attack a porn-related industry when he was intercepted by deputies.

Police said it was unclear if the shootings were motivated by religious convictions.

Recommended Stories

  • Kenya dismisses challenge to its ban on female genital mutilation

    Kenya's high court upheld a ban on female genital mutilation (FGM) in a landmark ruling on Wednesday welcomed by campaigners seeking to eradicate the internationally condemned procedure. Kenya criminalised FGM in 2011 with a punishment of three years imprisonment and a $2,000 fine, but the practice persists because some communities regard it as necessary for social acceptance and increasing their daughters' marriage prospects. An estimated 200 million girls and women worldwide have been subjected to FGM, which usually involves the partial or total removal of the external genitalia.

  • Donald Trump tells his anti-vax supporters they should still get the Covid vaccine on Fox

    ‘It’s a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine and it’s something that works’

  • ‘In what universe is this ok?’: Republican lawmakers criticised for bringing up Cardi B’s ‘backside’ in debate

    Republican senators in Georgia received an online backlash for ‘sexist’ comments after mocking rapper Cardi B’s ‘backside’ during a debate on anaesthesia legislation

  • Georgia massage parlor shootings: What we know

    A suspect is in custody after eight people were killed and one person was injured in three separate shooting incidents at different massage parlors in the Atlanta metropolitan area on Tuesday evening.What's new: Atlanta Police gave a press briefing on Wednesday morning and said it was too early to tell whether the shooting, in which six of the victims were Asian women, was a hate crime.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said officers interviewed the suspect on Tuesday and that he "made indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past."Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms added that the suspect told police he was on his way to Florida, potentially to carry out additional shootings.Driving the news: Georgia law enforcement officials said all victims except for one were women, and six were of Asian descent. Officials in Seoul said four of the victims were of South Korean descent. There are concerns that the attacks were racially motivated, per the New York Times. What we know: The Cherokee County Sheriff's office said Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man from Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with murder. The FBI is assisting Atlanta and Cherokee County authorities in the investigation.The attacks began about 5pm at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor, some 30 miles north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. Two people died at the scene and three were taken to the hospital, where two of them died. About 50 minutes after the first shooting, police responding to reports of a robbery found three women had been shot dead at Gold Spa in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. While there, they received reports of shots fired at the Aromatherapy Spa across the street. When they arrived, they found the body of a woman with gunshot wounds.The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement that video footage indicates "it is extremely likely" that the same person was responsible for all three shootings. President Biden was briefed on the shooting overnight, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday morning. Officials at the White House have been in touch with the Atlanta mayor's office and FBI. The big picture: Following the Atlanta shootings, police in New York and Seattle announced they were increasing the presence of law enforcement in Asian American communities.Reporting center Stop AAPI Hate said in a statement while it was not immediately clear whether the Georgia shootings were motivated by hate, there's "a great deal of fear and pain in the Asian American community ... which has been reeling from high levels of racial discrimination."The group published a report earlier Tuesday showing violence against Asian Americans has continued to spike, with women more than twice as likely to report hate incidents than men.What they're saying: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) tweeted, "My heart is broken tonight after the tragic violence in Atlanta that took eight lives. Once again we see that hate is deadly. Praying for the families of the victims and for peace for the community."Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence. We deeply appreciate the quick apprehension of a suspect by @ga_dps in coordination with local and federal law enforcement. https://t.co/9Rtv3g0NUG— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 17, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Florida man arrested for throwing smoke bomb at Mar-a-Lago in protest at lack of stimulus check

    Mr Rawls expressed disdain for the Trump administration

  • Georgia spa shootings: Suspected gunman says he has a sex addiction, police say

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, is accused of shooting eight people, including six Asian women, at three massage parlors near Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we know.

  • German municipalities left reeling by Greensill scandal

    In Emmerich, a small German town on the banks of the Rhine, Mayor Peter Hinze fears that his town is about to lose six million euros ($7.1 million) almost overnight.

  • Paralysed and in pain, Spaniard hails euthanasia law as an option

    Paralysed from the neck down after suffering a car crash at 19, Rafael Botella, now 35 and in pain, is relieved that the Spanish parliament is set on Thursday to approve a law to allow euthanasia and assisted suicide. Botella thought of ending his life when agonizing pain confined him to his bed six years ago. Despite opposition from the political right and religious groups, once signed into law, Spain will become the European Union's fourth country to legalise the practice after Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

  • Famed Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine dies at 77

    James Levine, one of the world's most acclaimed conductors who served as music director for the Metropolitan Opera in New York for four decades before sexual abuse accusations prompted a messy exit, has died at age 77. Dr. Len Horovitz, his personal physician, said Levine died on March 9 in Palm Springs, California, of "natural causes." Levine, considered the foremost American conductor of his time and perhaps the most celebrated since Leonard Bernstein, led about 2,500 performances of more than 80 different operas since his Met debut in 1971, more than anyone else since it was founded in 1880.

  • A person named 'Ricky' signed for a federal lawsuit against Trump that was delivered to his home - but his team has no idea who that is

    An "unknown individual" named "Ricky" signed for a lawsuit against Trump filed in February over the Capitol siege, the Daily Beast first reported.

  • Japan court finds same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional

    The decision by a district court is seen as a symbolic victory for LGBTQ activists.

  • 4 Things I'm Excited to Revive From My Closet Now That It's Warm-ish Outside

    Plus, the new pieces I'm eyeing from Amazon.

  • Space projects scrubbed in UK overseas aid cut

    Ten international collaborations using space data to tackle developing-world problems lose funding.

  • No early indication of racial motive in Atlanta-area spa shootings, authorities say

    The suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people at day spas in and around Atlanta on Tuesday indicated he had issues with sexual addiction and the shootings may have not been motivated by racial hatred, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday. Officials said that suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, appeared to have frequented the spas where the violence occurred or similar ones, and that he had been headed to Florida afterward, perhaps to carry out further shootings. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.

  • Atlanta-area shootings leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent

    The killings came amid a recent wave of attacks against Asian Americans that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States.

  • Indianapolis mass shooting started over row about Biden stimulus cheque, say police

    The man shot everyone at the home and took the money, said the police

  • Report: Vikings not expected to tender a single restricted free agent

    The Minnesota Vikings will not be tendering their three restricted free agents amid a cash-strapped 2021 offseason.

  • What is the U.S. Senate filibuster and why is everyone talking about it?

    Pressure is growing among President Joe Biden's Democrats to end the filibuster, a long-standing Senate custom that requires a supermajority to advance most legislation in a chamber that in recent years has been closely divided and is now split 50/50 between the two parties. As long as the filibuster exists, liberal Democrats say, Republicans in the chamber that likes to call itself "the world's greatest deliberative body" will be able to use it to block progress on their priorities, including addressing climate change, voting rights and immigration. WHAT IS THE FILIBUSTER?

  • McConnell Hits Biden’s ‘Bizzare’ Goal of Small Gatherings by July 4th

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) criticized President Biden’s goal that would see Americans able to hold small outdoor gatherings for Independence Day, in a Monday speech on the Senate floor. McConnell characterized the goal as “out of step with science.” The minority leader pointed out that according to current pandemic guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated Americans can already gather in small groups indoors without masks, and elderly vaccinated Americans may visit their unvaccinated grandchildren. In his speech on Thursday marking a year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic, Biden said that Americans may be able to celebrate the Fourth of July in small groups if they continue to follow mitigation guidelines. “This is bizarre and problematic on several levels,” McConnell said. “Let’s be clear: the federal government does not instruct free citizens how they may gather in small groups with their own families….The White House confers a bully pulpit. It does not confer supreme authority over daily life.” McConnell added that in Summer 2020, “many liberal politicians applauded massive outdoor gatherings because they supported a political cause. I’m not sure how much capital these officials have to micromanage backyard barbecues.” (The minority leader was referring to massive demonstrations in protest of the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers.) McConnell’s remarks come as U.S. medical workers are giving a seven-day rolling average of 2.4 million vaccine shots, according to the Bloomberg coronavirus vaccine tracker. Over 21 percent of Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, with over 11 percent of the populate fully inoculated against coronavirus. The number of new daily cases of coronavirus in the U.S. has also dropped significantly since mid-January.

  • LeBron James hones his focus on becoming an NBA team owner

    Lakers star LeBron James, now part of groups that own the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, continues to prepare for the day he's an NBA team owner.