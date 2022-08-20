Georgia soldier, mother of 3, found dead in her room in Germany

The death of a Georgia soldier, wife, and mother of three is being investigated after she was found dead in Wiesbaden, Germany.

According to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa, Pcf. Denisha Montgomery, 27, was found unresponsive in her room and pronounced dead on August 9.

Montgomery, assigned to the 139th Military Police Company, was deployed to Germany from Ft. Stewart, Georgia. She was scheduled to come back with her unit at the end of September.

A statement from the U.S. Army Europe and Africa said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating her death.

“We are saddened by the loss of Pfc. Montgomery. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time. The incident is currently under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. A complete and thorough investigation will be conducted,” said the U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

According to the GoFundMe set up by her family, the U.S. Army ruled her death a suicide, but the family believes otherwise.

The family said on the GoFundMe post that they plan to have a full investigation of her death “beyond the inquiry by the CID.”

The money raised will go towards paying for the investigation. So far, the family has raised $1,885 of their $15,000 goal.

