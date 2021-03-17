Georgia spa shootings: Suspected gunman says he has a sex addiction, police say

Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

Authorities in metro Atlanta are investigating a series of shootings at massage parlors Tuesday that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

Here’s what we know so far about the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, who is in police custody.

Motive could be tied to sex addiction

Some have wondered whether the crimes could be racially motivated as police around the country report an uptick in attacks on Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Atlanta police said Long told investigators the killings were driven by “sex addiction issues.”

But police said it’s too early in the investigation to rule out a hate crime motivation.

“We’re just not there as of yet,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said.

Planned to go to Florida

Authorities say Long acted alone in the crimes and had planned to go to Florida to possibly carry out more shootings.

He was arrested by Crisp County deputies in south Georgia on Tuesday night and charged with murder, authorities said.

Family cooperating with police

Long’s family has been “fully cooperative” with investigators, officials said.

The family contacted police when they heard about the shootings on the news, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said.

Frequented local spas

Police said Long has frequented “similar” spa parlors in the past, but they did not say whether he ever visited the three spas where the shootings took place.

Lives in Georgia

Long reportedly lives in Woodstock, Georgia, about 30 minutes north of Atlanta.

The city is home to about 35,000 people.

Ties to Baptist church

Long was involved with Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton, Georgia, according to Storyful.

The outlet pointed to minutes from the church’s “annual member meeting celebration” in 2018, which described Long as part of the student ministry team.

Storyful released a video that reportedly shows Long playing percussion at a church event.

A Facebook page associated with the church has been deleted.

