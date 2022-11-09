Georgia: Stacey Abrams loses election for governor
Democrat Stacey Abrams addresses supporters as she concedes the race for Georgia governor to incumbent Republican Brian Kemp.
Democrat Stacey Abrams addresses supporters as she concedes the race for Georgia governor to incumbent Republican Brian Kemp.
Gov. Greg Abbott addressed supporters in McAllen, Texas, after defeating Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.
Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams conceded to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday in a rematch of their 2018 race. Abrams called Kemp to concede, according to his campaign, and went on stage minutes later to congratulate the governor. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, clinched another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
Polls are now closed! See real-time vote totals for the races for governor, US Senate and House seats and other local issues.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp challenged that Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams has been profiting off of sowing mistrust in vote counting process for a decade.
Here are early election returns for the 24th Congressional District.
The Georgia Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock remains tight, which means it could be heading for a runoff election in December. Polls show that the gubernatorial rematch between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams is also close. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
Polls had shown Kemp leading Abrams in the run-up to Tuesday’s vote, with the final Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll putting the Republican incumbent at least seven points ahead.View Entire Post ›
Despite tens of millions of dollars, Texans thoroughly rejected him in giving Gov. Greg Abbott a third term. [Opinion]
The search for a missing Pennsylvania woman continues after a suspect in her disappearance reportedly took his own life. Darlene Harbison, 59, was last seen on Sept. 11 and was later reported missing by her daughter after several failed attempts to get ahold of her, according to the Allegheny County Police Department. On Sept. 13, county police were called to assist authorities in Frazer Township — about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh — after a welfare check yielded no results of the woman’s w
Democratic Georgia candidate for governor Stacey Abrams said, "I intend to be the next governor of Georgia" after denying the 2018 election results.
Two sets of human remains have been found four days apart in the same neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, prompting police to probe whether the discoveries are linked.
Padilla was poised to beat Meuser with sizable war chest and the incumbency advantage.
The Antonov State Enterprise is building a second An-225 Mriya aircraft after the first one was destroyed by Russian occupiers during the offensive in Kyiv Oblast in February. Source: Acting General Director of Antonov, Yevhen Havrylov, in Leipzig, speaking to Bild, a German newspaper.
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) Safety Johnathan Abram, who failed to meet the expectations of a first-round draft pick, was waived Tuesday by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders announced the move on Twitter. Abram, who was drafted 27th overall in 2019 out of Mississippi State, started the first seven games this season before being moved to a reserve role the past two weeks and having his playing time slashed.
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday in a challenge to a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The Indian Child Welfare Act, enacted in 1978, was meant to address concerns that Native children were being separated from their families and, too frequently, placed in non-Native homes.
Seats in the House and Senate aren't the only races on the ballot this year. Across the country, dozens of candidates are running for governors.
Election Day is here and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, exercised her right to vote – and urged others to do the same. Prince Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation official website shared voting resources along with a photo of Markle with an "I voted" sticker – breaking with the typical Royal precedent to shirk political commentary. "Archewell Foundation believes in the importance of civic participation, no matter who you vote for.
Democrat Gretchen Whitmer hopes to secure a second term as Michigan’s governor and fend off a late push from political newbie and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon as the two face off in the battleground state’s Tuesday election. Whitmer is once again leading a female-dominated statewide ticket and has made abortion rights a centerpiece of her campaign, telling voters that women’s “fundamental rights” are at risk in the upcoming election after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the right to an abortion and threw the issue to the states earlier this year.
The Associated Press called the race for Abbott just before 10 p.m.
Antonov, a Ukrainian state-owned company, has confirmed information regarding the building of a new Mriya aircraft, and spoke about the start of reconstruction work. Source: State-owned company Antonov, in a statement on Facebook Quote: "Reconstruction work on this has now started.