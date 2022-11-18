Georgia state agency investigating after video shows inmate being beaten

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced on Tuesday that it is launching an investigation into the beating of an inmate at a Camden County jail after video of the incident circulated on social media.

Lawyers for the inmate, Jarrett Hobbs, released the video, which showed several corrections officers cornering Hobbs in his cell and repeatedly punching him in the head.

“There is no way in hell that anybody should be beaten the way this man was beaten,” Harry Daniels, one of Hobbs’s lawyers, said, according to CBS News. “I don’t care what he did. I don’t care if he knocked the damn door down. You don’t beat a person like that.”

Daniels also noted the racial dynamic of the incident, as four of the five officers in the video appear to be white, while Hobbs is Black.

“These white officers were beating a Black man in the Deep South,” Daniels said, according to The New York Times.

The GBI said on Tuesday that it would conduct an “independent & thorough investigation” and report its findings to the local district attorney who requested the investigation. The Camden County sheriff has also launched an internal investigation into the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.