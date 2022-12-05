Georgia State confirms student was killed in ‘targeted’ shooting at gas station near campus

Georgia State officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a man shot and killed near campus attended the university.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue.

Atlanta police confirmed that one man died in the shooting, but have not released his name. A Georgia State spokeswoman said an email was sent to students overnight alerting campus about the student’s death.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but school officials said it appeared to be a targeted shooting.

“It is with regret that I deliver the news that, tragically, a Georgia State student was fatally wounded in the incident. The Atlanta Police Department is overseeing the case and has indicated that this was a targeted incident. GSUPD placed several extra police officers in the housing area overnight and we are continuing to work with APD as they work to apprehend the suspects,” GSU President M. Brian Blake wrote to students.

“As a leader, I am heartbroken to lose a member of our community and I hope you will keep the surviving family in your thoughts. We are deeply saddened by this act of violence and will continue to keep you updated on the case and Georgia State’s ongoing safety efforts.”

No information on a shooter has been released.

