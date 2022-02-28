Georgia state government will divest of Russian asset

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emma Hurt
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brian Kemp
    Secretary of State of Georgia

The state government has identified one instance of taxpayer dollars being used to subsidize the Russian government.

What's happening: A spokesperson for Governor Brian Kemp, Katie Byrd, said the state will be "fully divested from that agreement by mid-week."

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A source speaking on condition of anonymity tells Axios the instance was related to the state employee retirement fund.

Catch up quick: Byrd said the review began last week, but remains ongoing.

What they're saying: The news comes amid strong denouncements of pro-Russian sentiments from other Georgia Republicans Monday.

  • State Sen. Russ Goodman called it "unfathomable" that "any American that calls themself an American with what’s going on in the world today can chant Putin and Russia," in reference to a Friday white nationalist rally where attendees cheered Putin's name. Georgia state Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene headlined that event.

  • Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said Putin is "a selfish, brutal dictator and anybody who would tell you otherwise is lying."

The big picture: Republican state lawmakers last week introduced a bill to ban the state government from entering any contracts with Russian-backed companies.

  • State House Speaker David Ralston also called on the House Budget Office Monday to review the state's retirement fund for any Russian investments.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Nasdaq loses grip on earlier gains, Dow sheds 350 points as investors assess latest Russia sanctions

    The Nasdaq Composite slips after briefly trading positive on Monday, as stocks struggle and markets digest the latest sanctions against Moscow.

  • Macron gets French election poll boost after Ukraine crisis

    Support for President Emmanuel Macron rose to its highest yet in polling intentions for the first round of France's presidential election, boosted by his role in the Ukraine crisis, according to a poll published on Monday. Macron gained two points in the IFOP poll for Paris Match, rising to 28%, the highest level since the start of the rolling poll. In second place, far-right rival Marine Le Pen lost 0.5 points to 16%, while third-placed Eric Zemmour dropped 1.5 points to 14%.

  • Scores of Men and Women Traveling From London to Fight in Ukraine, Says Bishop

    SERGEY BOBOKLONDON—The leader of the Ukrainian Catholic Church in London said his services at the Ukrainian Cathedral were packed on Sunday with young men and women seeking a final prayer and blessing before they headed to Ukraine to defend the country against Putin’s invading forces.Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski said the congregation was different to the average Sunday at the cathedral, which is just behind Bond Street in Central London. There were around 1,000 people at each of the services at 10a

  • U.K. Media Regulator Launches 15 Investigations Into Russia-Backed RT News Channel

    U.K. media regulator Ofcom has commenced 15 new investigations into the due impartiality of news programs on the Russia-backed RT news channel. “We have observed a significant increase in the number of programs on the RT service that warrant investigation under our Broadcasting Code,” Ofccom said in a statement on Monday. “When dealing with major […]

  • Zelensky warns next 24 hours will be "crucial" as Ukraine-Russia peace talks begin

    As a first round of peace talks concluded at the Ukraine-Belarus border on Monday, Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv in the east were continuing to face some of the heaviest shelling of the war thus far, with reports of significant civilian casualties.The latest: A senior U.S. defense official told reporters that Russian forces advanced toward Kyiv by around 5 kilometers in the past 24 hours, putting them roughly 25 kilometers outside the city center. Journalists in the Ukrainian capital are re

  • US, Western allies ramp up pressure on Russia

    ABC News' Cecilia Vega reports from the White House as the Biden administration continues to offer assistance to Ukraine.

  • The U.N. holds an emergency special session on Ukraine

    The United Nations General Assembly holds an emergency special session on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

  • The Best Ancestry Sites For African Genealogy

    You can search through obituaries, marriage records, bible records, pension files and more, as well as an extensive library of photos

  • Why the world is waging economic war on Russia

    Sanctions imposed by Western nations will cause major repercussions for Russia's financial system.

  • NFL’s first regular season game in Germany to include this Sunshine State team.

    The NFL is expanding its international series to include Germany in 2022, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were selected as one of the participants for the league’s Deutschland debut.

  • D.C. lawmakers take up bill targeting mayor's use of WhatsApp

    D.C. lawmakers will consider emergency legislation targeting Mayor Muriel Bowser's administration's use of WhatsApp, after an Axios investigation found use of the messaging app in city government raises public records concerns.Why it matters: The bill would require that all communications on platforms such as WhatsApp be preserved under the city's Freedom of Information law and forbids the use of a feature that can auto-destruct messages.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Su

  • Consumers are losing patience with the supply chain

    Shoppers are worn out as supply chains have disrupted everything — including buying expectations and behaviors. The big picture: They largely understand that getting things like cars and appliances takes more time. But they have zero tolerance for delays of smaller purchases, according to retail experts.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: It's been impossible to ignore or avoid global manufacturing and logistics probl

  • Dagmara Dominczyk Celebrates SAG Win with Husband Patrick Wilson but Says: 'My Slavic Heart Is with Ukraine'

    The Succession actress shared her thoughts on Twitter after she and her castmates won an award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

  • Anti-war protests held in cities across Russia, 2,000 people arrested

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Police detained more than 2,000 people at anti-war protests held in 48 cities across Russia on Sunday, a protest monitoring group said, as people defied the authorities to show their anger over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. More than 5,500 people have been detained at various anti-war protests since the invasion began on Thursday, according to the OVD-Info monitor, which has documented crackdowns on Russia's opposition for years. In Moscow, riot police often outnumbered protesters, some of whom carried hand-written placards with peace signs and anti-war slogans in Russian and Ukrainian.

  • In Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot case, Jackson County judge hears from key informant

    The three defendants are among 14 men charged in state and federal court of targeting the governor over her early COVID-19 mandates.

  • Ukraine to issue ‘war bonds’ to fund armed forces - live updates

    Rouble plunges and interest rates double as Russian economy reels from sanctions Oil surges above $100 a barrel; Gas prices leap as much as 40pc FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc as global markets slide BP severs ties with energy giant Rosneft Lucy Burton: It’s high time to crack down on London lawyers protecting Putin’s oligarchs Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russians hold anti-war rallies amid ominous threats from Putin

    From Moscow to Siberia, Russian anti-war activists took to the streets again Sunday to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the arrests of hundreds of protesters each day by police.

  • Chelsea face uncertain future after years of Abramovich-backed glory

    "Your input and passion made it possible," Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel told Roman Abramovich as the pair celebrated a 19th trophy of the Russian billionaire's reign as owner at the Club World Cup earlier this month.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Says Canada And U.S. 'Need To Be Liberated' Like Ukraine

    As Ukrainians fight for their lives during the Russian invasion, the extremist lawmaker used their plight to nonsensically push her ideology.

  • Former national security adviser: 'Putin got a lot more than he bargained for'

    H.R. McMaster, who served as former President Trump's national security adviser, said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "got a lot more than he bargained for" when he invaded Ukraine last week.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McMaster said Ukrainian forces have done a "tremendous" job."I think Putin got a lot more than he bargained for. He's in a very difficult position," McMaster told host Margaret Brennan. "And I think...