Georgia State senator reacts to corporate America slamming voting law

Former President Trump on Saturday added to a list of organizations he's calling on supporters to boycott for opposing Georgia's voting restrictions.Driving the news: Trump on Friday urged a boycott of "woke companies" that have taken a stand and Major League Baseball for moving its All-Star Game out of Georgia, adding: "Are you listening Coke, Delta." In his new statement, he said: "Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck."What else he's saying: Trump accused "Radical Left Democrats" of playing dirty by boycotting companies that offend them."Now they are going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections," Trump said. "It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back — we have more people than they do — by far!" he added, before making a series of complaints, including about the 2020 presidential election, and then wishing: "Happy Easter!"The other side: Democrats have criticized the new law, with President Biden calling it "Jim Crow on steroids."Citigroup declined to comment, and the other companies named in Trump's boycott list did not immediately return Axios' requests for comment.Go deeper: CEOs, corporations speak out against Georgia's voting restrictionsEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.