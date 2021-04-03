Georgia State senator reacts to corporate America slamming voting law
Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines slam Georgia voting law; reaction from state Sen. Matt Brass on ‘Fox News Live.’
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio lashed out Thursday at Delta and Coca-Cola for daring — finally — to speak out against the restrictive Georgia law that makes it harder for people to vote. In a Twitter video, he criticized the two high-profile Georgia companies for ties to China and tried to get a “woke corporate hypocrites” hashtag trending.
Former President Trump on Saturday added to a list of organizations he's calling on supporters to boycott for opposing Georgia's voting restrictions.Driving the news: Trump on Friday urged a boycott of "woke companies" that have taken a stand and Major League Baseball for moving its All-Star Game out of Georgia, adding: "Are you listening Coke, Delta." In his new statement, he said: "Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What else he's saying: Trump accused "Radical Left Democrats" of playing dirty by boycotting companies that offend them."Now they are going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections," Trump said. "It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back — we have more people than they do — by far!" he added, before making a series of complaints, including about the 2020 presidential election, and then wishing: "Happy Easter!"The other side: Democrats have criticized the new law, with President Biden calling it "Jim Crow on steroids."Citigroup declined to comment, and the other companies named in Trump's boycott list did not immediately return Axios' requests for comment.Go deeper: CEOs, corporations speak out against Georgia's voting restrictionsEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
"There’s no better way for America’s pastime to honor the great Hank Aaron," Obama tweeted Saturday.
Viewers watching the trial of a former Minneapolis officer charged with murder in George Floyd 's death may be struck by the array of prosecutors taking turns presenting their case. While Derek Chauvin ’s attorney, Eric Nelson, works alone, the prosecution is being handled by two assistant attorneys general, Matthew Frank and Erin Eldridge, and two outside lawyers, Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher.
The Missouri senator wants to discard what he sees as extraneous elements in the White House proposal.
Over the course of Wing Madness, our tasters admirably battled their way through 18 pounds of chicken wings, 5 cups of Frank’s RedHot sauce, and more butter than we’re comfortable admitting—all i...
It has been a tough year for Reading Terminal Market, but people were out on Friday loading up their tables for Easter weekend.
With Beijing's influence now paramount, many in Hong Kong are torn between defiance and resignation.
John Brannen has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the completion of a University of Cincinnati review into the program.
Democrats will spend $2 trillion building a highway for everything.
And some of the show's biggest stars are returning! 🤯
Commissioner Rob Manfred pulled this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft out of Atlanta because he said the league “fundamentally supports” voting rights for all and “opposes restrictions” on voting.
Major League Baseball is pulling this year’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta, to “demonstrate our values as a sport” in the wake of Georgia passing a new voting law that critics contend will effectively reduce Black voter turnout. The annual interleague scrimmage was scheduled to be held Tuesday, July 13 at Truist Park in Atlanta, […]
The move marks the first major event to be pulled from the state, coming days after companies such as Delta and Coca-Cola expressed opposition to the law.
'The Ingraham Angle' host sounds off on MLB pulling All-Star Game from Peach State
Take these steps to find out if you were affected by a breach and protect your accounts if you were.
Just as President Joe Biden is pushing to raise taxes on companies to help pay for his infrastructure plan, a report from a Washington policy group is highlighting how many firms pay zero despite making big pretax profits. More than 50 of the largest U.S. companies paid nothing in federal income taxes last year, with many getting rebates, even though they reported almost $40.5 billion in pretax profits as a group, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. The group believes the tax system needs to raise more tax revenue.
Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night. Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa. Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.
The fatal collision occurred between a sedan and a dump truck, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Pope Francis presided at a scaled back "Way of the Cross" service held in an empty St. Peter's Square on Friday due to coronavirus restrictions, listening as children recounted their fears and dreams. It was the second consecutive year that the "Via Crucis" procession, commemorating the last hours in Jesus' life, was not held at Rome's ancient Colosseum since the modern-day Easter tradition was re-introduced by Pope Paul VI in 1964. Candles in the form of a huge cross dotted an empty St. Peter's Square as about only 200 people took part, sitting on either side of the pope immediately in front of St. Peter's Basilica.