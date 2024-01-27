Georgia state senators push to ban the expansion of ranked choice voting in Georgia

A bill banning the expansion of ranked choice voting in Georgia passed in the state Senate on Friday, escalating the debate around an election system to which few voters in Georgia currently have access.

Ranked choice voting in Georgia has been legal since the 2021 passage of SB 202, also known as the Election Integrity Act, which received unanimous support from Senate Republicans at the time. The legislation established ranked choice voting for active military members and voters who live overseas in an effort to make runoff elections more efficient for election officials.

Also referred to as instant runoff voting, ranked choice voting allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference, rather than choosing one candidate, with the goal of electing candidates with broad appeal who may not have been able to amass a majority under a traditional voting system. Only two states — Maine and Alaska — currently use a ranked choice voting statewide, though many municipalities across the country have begun to adopt the system.

But three years after the passage of the Election Integrity Act, Senate Republicans have reversed their stance on the issue, arguing that ranked choice voting is an unnecessarily time-intensive, confusing, and inefficient practice.

“Georgia is moving beyond the confusion and misinformation that we have experienced in the campaigns of 2016 and 2020,” said state Senate Majority Whip Randy Robertson (R-Cataula), who sponsored the bill. “We must aggressively fend off anyone attempting to hijack our election software, while also combatting those who attempt to reduce voter turnout or confuse our citizens with overcomplicated processes under the guise of saving money.”

Senate Democrats pointed out that ranked choice voting could help improve voter participation, citing a 2020 study that saw a nearly 10% increase in turnout after the practice was implemented in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Proponents of the practice also claim it would speed up the democratic process in Georgia by removing the need for a runoff election, something that could save the state millions of dollars each election cycle.

“Ranked choice voting is not some monster under the bed,” said state Sen. Elena Parent (D-Atlanta). “So why would any reasonable legislator want to prevent local governments from taking advantage of the cost savings that the instant runoff voting system could offer? Preventing local governments from saving money and being good financial stewards is bad policy.”

The ranked choice voting bill is part of a wave of election-related legislation in the 2024 session that attempts to combat perceived election security issues across Georgia, including a bill calling to remove Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from his position on the State Election Board. Both bills passed in the Senate on Friday, and will now be sent to the House for another vote.

