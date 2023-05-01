Georgia store clerk shoots man 8 times, ending two-state crime spree, Florida cops say

A two-state crime spree came to a violent end when a Florida robbery suspect crashed into a Georgia convenience store and was shot eight times by the clerk, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Qwinntavus Kwame Jordan, 32, survived the gunshots but remains in critical condition at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Jordan is suspected in a series of crimes that began around 3:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, with the robbery of a Circle K store in Palm Coast, 60 miles south of Jacksonville, officials said.

A car chase began and continued north along Interstate 95 across Flagler, St. John’s, Duval and Nassau counties before Georgia officers took over at the state line.

About 96 miles and 50 minutes later, police in Kingsland, Georgia, managed to puncture the car’s tires, officials said.

“The suspect fled on foot ... then entered a nearby convenience store, brandished a firearm, and demanded the clerk’s car keys,” Flagler County police said.

“The suspect then took the clerk’s vehicle and started to flee but then crashed the vehicle through the front of the convenience store. The suspect then exited the vehicle and chased the clerk and a customer through the store and a struggle ensued. The clerk, who was now armed, shot the suspect approximately 8 times.”

Kingsland police say Jordan first robbed the Friendly Express store clerk at gunpoint before taking the clerk’s car. The crash that followed was not an accident, officials said.

“Jordan drove off but returned, ramming the vehicle into the store’s entrance,’ Kingsland police said in a news release.

Flagler County investigators later learned Jordan was a fugitive wanted on an armed robbery charge in Coffee County, Georgia. Jordan lives in the Coffee County community of Douglas, Kingsland police said.

“At this time, it is unknown why the suspect was in Flagler County,” police said.

