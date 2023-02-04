Georgia Student Faces Criminal Charges In Viral Attack That Left Teacher With A Broken Leg

A ninth-grade high school student is facing criminal charges after an altercation with a teacher left her with a broken leg in Rockdale, Georgia.

Hoe trim at my school man pic.twitter.com/QWwCNWsmUL — BigJerm ひ (@trendingjerm) January 26, 2023

According to WSBTV, on Jan. 27, the altercation took place at Heritage High School during a ninth-grade class. The fight was caught on camera by a student in the class and quickly went viral once it was posted.

In the clip, you can see and hear the student yelling at the teacher for talking to her rudely. Despite the teacher asking for help from other staff members to remove the student, the student continued to tussle out of the teacher’s restraint.

Once out of the teacher’s grasp, the student began to swing at the teacher until the two fell on the floor. According to WSBTV, the unidentified teacher is recovering from a broken leg.

The altercation video was played for other parents at Heritage High School who were displeased with both parties.

“Oh my God, punching her. Ok, is that girl in jail?” one parent asked.

Another parent questions why students in the classroom allowed things to go this far.

“All these other kids, they should’ve gotten up and done something,” she said. “I mean why do you let them treat a teacher that way?”

Unidentified Students inside the classroom spoke with WSBTV about the incident claiming it was scary to witness but the teacher allegedly rudely speaks to them.

“It wasn’t scary, it was shocking,” he said. “She’s a pretty good teacher, but how she talks, she talks with aggression. How she talks to kids is not a proper way to talk to them.”

“What I think the problem is, is the teachers are not taking a class on how to deal with children,” his mother said. “You have to learn de-escalation techniques to help those kids versus aggravating a situation.”

Rockdale School administrators responded to the altercation via an online statement. The statement claims an investigation is still pending and violence against staff will not be tolerated.

“Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating an incident where a student allegedly attacked a teacher during class today. RCPS does not tolerate student violence towards any staff members. Students who harm other students or staff will be disciplined according to our Student Discipline Code of Conduct and will be appropriately charged by law enforcement,” the statement explained.

The ninth-grader was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center following the altercations. According to TheShadeRoom, the student will be suspended from school as well.