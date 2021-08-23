Georgia Supreme Court to hear appeal of cell phone evidence in Cobb murder case

Aug. 23—The Supreme Court of Georgia will hear oral arguments Thursday over whether evidence collected via search warrant two years after the warrant was issued can be used in a Cobb murder trial.

Corey Nelson, of Atlanta, was charged with murdering Kristopher Dixon in October 2017. Dixon was found shot dead in a home on Crestside Drive in Austell, the MDJ reported at the time. Nelson was arrested the next day, and police said then that Dixon and Nelson knew each other.

Nelson's cell phone and other electronic devices were seized with a search warrant but were not examined until more than two years after being seized, the high court said. The trial court handling the case initially denied prosecutors from using the evidence because of a state law that says search warrants must be executed within 10 days.

Law enforcement obtained new warrants and extracted the devices' data again, leading the trial court to allow the evidence, the state Supreme Court said.

Nelson appealed the decision to allow the electronic evidence on Fourth Amendment grounds. His trial is on hold as the state Supreme Court court hears his appeal.

The high court is concerned with the questions of when a search warrant for the contents of an electronic device is executed and whether the execution of the warrants for Nelson's devices was reasonable under the Fourth Amendment.

A neutral amicus brief has been submitted in the case by Georgia State University law professor Clark Cunningham, working with law students and linguistic students from Northern Arizona State University.

An amicus curiae, "friend of the court," is a party who offers or is called to advise a court on a legal matter. The professor and students are seeking to help the state Supreme Court by analyzing the language and structure of Georgia law and the Fourth Amendment. The state Supreme Court granted the research team's request to participate in oral argument.

The research team plans to apply linguistics science methods to the interpretation of "executed," in reference to when the warrant was executed, then "analyze how the original public meaning of the Fourth Amendment might be applicable to the search of the contents of an electronic device," the amicus brief says.

Marietta-based defense lawyers Mitchell Durham and Jill Stahlman are representing Nelson. The state's case will be argued by prosecutors from the offices of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. and state Attorney General Chris Carr.