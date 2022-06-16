Georgia Supreme Court to revisit case of Cobb man convicted in 2012 killing of mother

Jun. 16—The Supreme Court of Georgia is expected to hear an appeal next week from Damian McElrath, convicted of stabbing his adopted mother in 2012 at her west Cobb home.

The latest appeal comes two years after the Supreme Court granted McElrath's request for a new trial, ruling his sentences in the murder — not guilty by reason of insanity on one count, while guilty but mentally ill in others — were contradictory.

"It is not legally possible for an individual to simultaneously be insane and not insane during a single criminal episode against a single victim, even if the episode gives rise to more than one crime," then-Chief Justice Harold Melton wrote at the time.

McElrath's latest appeal argues a new trial would subject him to double jeopardy, the legal term for trying an accused person twice for the same crime, according to a Supreme Court news release.

His attorney, Maddox Kilgore, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Eighteen years old at the time of the murder, McElrath stabbed his adopted mother Diane McElrath over 50 times in the neck and torso in the family's Ashley Drive home in west Cobb on the afternoon of July 16, 2012. She collapsed and died at the front door.

McElrath then changed his clothes and smoked a cigarette outside the home while waiting for police, Cobb prosecutors said. Diane McElrath was dead when police arrived at the house.

McElrath had a history of schizophrenia and believed his adopted mother had been trying to poison him for several years, along with other delusions. Though the defense and prosecutors agreed on his mental illness, the district attorney's office successfully argued McElrath's delusions did not meet the state's criteria to legally justify the act.

Cobb Superior Court Judge James Bodiford would go on to sentence McElrath to life in prison.

That sentence was later overturned in 2016. There followed the 2017 trial, when a jury gave the contradictory insane/not insane verdict which was thrown out by the Supreme Court. Since then, McElrath has been committed to a state mental health facility.

The Supreme Court will hear the case Tuesday, June 21.