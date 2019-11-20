Is Georgia a swing state? Democrats think so, and some trends are on their side

ATLANTA — When political pundits talk about swing states in the 2020 election, they generally mention Florida, several states in the Midwest, and maybe a couple states in the West or on the Atlantic coast.

Georgia isn’t often on that list.

But a changing population, strong performances from Democrats in U.S. House, statehouse and statewide races, and increased attention from national voter groups has Democrats hopeful they can flip the traditionally red state blue in 2020. A Democrat hasn't won Georgia since former President Bill Clinton in 1992.

"There is no denying that Georgia is poised as a swing state and will play an important role in the upcoming election," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a September letter to Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez. "With people of color being the cornerstone of the Democratic party, Atlanta remains set to provide a large portion of votes for our eventual nominee."

In a clear sign of confidence in that assertion, Democrats chose Atlanta to host the fifth presidential debate of the cycle. Ten Democrats will take the stage Wednesday at Tyler Perry Studios, a film and production facility founded by the black actor and filmmaker at the site of a former Confederate Army base in heavily Democratic southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta leaders, Bottoms said in the letter, have long been tied to the Democratic party, and the city has a rich civil rights history as home to icons including Martin Luther King Jr. and U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams, and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., pose for a photo on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. More

"I can’t think of a better place to showcase the Democratic field in one of the most diverse cities in this critical battleground state," Perez said in a statement provided to USA TODAY.

The Stacey Abrams effect

You can’t talk about Georgia politics without talking about Stacey Abrams.

Abrams’ narrow defeat in the 2018 gubernatorial election was a clear sign to some that the state was no longer a sure thing for Republicans. She won the most votes of any Democratic candidate in Georgia history, but lost the bitterly fought election to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp by 1.39 percentage points.

Speaking at a National Press Club luncheon in Washington, D.C., last week, Abrams acknowledged that Georgia was now a battleground state.

"If you look at the 2018 election, I received the highest number of votes for any Democrat in Georgia history," Abrams said. "I spent a fraction of what is spent in a presidential campaign. And so if I can get here based on what I had, a presidential nominee can win the state of Georgia if they're a Democrat and willing to make the investment."

Abrams was successful in part because she engaged voters — particularly young people and people of color — who weren't previously registered or hadn’t voted in previous elections, said Emory University political scientist Andra Gillespie.

Gillespie noted that Abrams used the New Georgia Project, a nonprofit she launched in 2014, to register tens of thousands of voters from communities of color. The nonprofit also worked to educate voters about the voting process and voting rights.

“She's been doing it for years and growing the electorate," Gillespie said.

The Democratic nominee for president will need to use that same strategy to win Georgia, Gillespie said.

“A Democratic candidate in a state that is newly competitive can’t take voter mobilization for granted," Gillespie said. "It's not doing passive stuff like putting ads on TV or sending out robotic calls. You have to do the hard work of engaging people in a personal way."

Changing voter base

Georgia's expanding liberal base and the fast-growing black population of metropolitan Atlanta have already flipped some Republican-held House districts near the city and are positive trends for Democrats, political experts say.