Georgia teacher arrested, charged with ‘inappropriate touching’ of high school students

A Georgia high school teacher has been arrested following a sexual battery investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to the Hamilton County Police Department.

On May 9, the Hamilton Police Department said it asked the GBI to investigate allegations that James Steel had inappropriate contact with multiple students.

Steel, 69, of Leesburg, Georgia, is charged with one count of sexual battery of someone under 16 years-old.

According to the GBI, a Harris County grand jury indicted Steel on Nov. 14.

This investigation is ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888.

