Georgia teacher faces backlash after blaming Breonna Taylor for her own death in virtual class

Matthew Allen
·3 min read

Susan McCoy issued a video apology to students admitting her ignorance after she received push back for her comments

Susan McCoy, a Georgia high school teacher, is under fire for comments she made during a virtual class about the death of Breonna Taylor.

On Friday, she stated Taylor was responsible for her own demise during the class, which was recorded on video and posted to social media.

McCoy, who teaches forensics science at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, is seen on a Zoom call discussing Taylor’s death. She then made statements suggesting that Taylor’s death was her own fault, saying: “if you hang out with people with guns that shoot at cops, you’re likely to get caught in the crossfire.”

READ MORE: Breonna Taylor grand jurors call for Daniel Cameron’s impeachment in new petition

In the Zoom call, McCoy said Taylor’s associations with dangerous people led to her death.

Susan McCoy (via screenshot)
Susan McCoy (via screenshot)

“She was hanging out with the guy who was wanted on charges,” McCoy said. “[The police] knocked and he fired at them and they fired back. You know if you hang out with people who are criminals, and they shoot at a cop, you’re likely to get caught in the crossfire.”

While expressing remorse for her death, she stood firm in her assessment.

“I’m sorry she died; it’s sad, but she put herself in that position by hanging out with somebody she shouldn’t have been with,” the teacher said.

READ MORE: Police major in Breonna Taylor case demoted, reassigned

Taylor was killed last March in Louisville, Kentucky after police confronted her and her boyfriend while in her home. According to the New York Times, police had served a no-knock warrant and broke the door down. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, thought someone was breaking in and fired his weapon in self-defense. This prompted the officers to fire back, leading to Taylor being fatally struck by an officers’ bullets.

The warrant was served over Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, who was being investigated on drug charges. However, as previously reported by theGrio, Glover says that Taylor was never involved with any illegal activity, nor were there any drugs in her home.

“There was nothing never there or anything ever there, and at the end of the day, they went about it the wrong way and lied on that search warrant and shot that girl out there,” Glover said.

The Zoom call went viral and McCoy received push back from both students in class and backlash on social media. This prompted McCoy to post a video apology, asking to be forgiven for her ignorance.

“I want to apologize sincerely publicly for things I said today in my class that had to do with something that I was very ignorant about. I’m just heartbroken that I said something so rude and disrespectful,” said McCoy, who expressed her desire to regain the trust of her students after causing hurt.

“All I can do is say I’m so sorry. I should never have talked about something that I didn’t understand and I truly, truly apologize and ask for forgiveness and hope that someday i can have that trust back with my students that i know that i lost,” she added.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Georgia teacher faces backlash after blaming Breonna Taylor for her own death in virtual class appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Latinos, Blacks twice as likely to need Covid stimulus checks just to 'get by'

    Forty percent of Latinos are counting on another round of stimulus checks just for basic expenses, according to a recent survey.

  • Military honors and fly-past mark funeral of Britain's Captain Tom

    A military guard of honor and Royal Air Force fly-past marked the funeral on Saturday of Captain Sir Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for Britain's health service during the coronavirus pandemic. By the time he finished, on April 16, he was being willed on by millions in Britain and beyond, and the total raised was heading toward 39 million pounds ($54 million). Moore was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in recognition of his efforts, while the White House said after his death that he had "inspired millions through his life and his actions".

  • Gilded Age mansion The Breakers closing for 3 months

    The Preservation Society of Newport County says it's closing the famed Gilded Age mansion for three months starting Monday. “We are excited to welcome people back to this spectacular house and share its fascinating history," Trudy Coxe, CEO and executive director of the Preservation Society, said in a statement. Marble House was completed in 1892 as a summer home for William K. and Alva Vanderbilt of New York City.

  • ‘Tom & Jerry’ Film Review: Grating Cat-and-Mouse Comedy Puts the ‘Ow’ in ‘Meow’

    For every “Paddington” or “21 Jump Street” that turns existing intellectual property into delightful entertainment, there are dozens of failed attempts, like “CHIPS” or “Marmaduke” or “Baywatch.” Joining that latter list of disappointments is “Tom & Jerry,” a frustratingly unfunny attempt to revive the “Itchy and Scratchy”-inspiring cat and mouse as a live-action-animation hybrid. If there’s a way of taking those classic slapstick shorts and making their feline-vs.-rodent mayhem appealing over the course of a feature film, director Tim Story (2019’s dreadful “Shaft”) and screenwriter Kevin Costello (“Brigsby Bear”) haven’t cracked the code. “Tom & Jerry” isn’t an origin story, or an updating, or a revival, or even an ironic commentary. It’s not really much of anything, except an unreal melding of 2-D animated characters and real people in what’s supposed to be modern-day New York City. Watch Video: 'Tom & Jerry' Make Mayhem for Chloe Grace Moretz in Live-Action Trailer Let’s unpack those characters for a second: All the animals in this universe’s Manhattan are cartoons, from the title characters to the horses pulling carriages in Central Park to the pigeons (who also sing A Tribe Called Quest songs). Ostensibly, they’re animated so that it doesn’t look like animal cruelty when, say, someone repeatedly slams a garage door on Tom’s neck or sets elaborate traps for Jerry. That’s all well and good, but when we also get animated dogs and cats caged up at the animal-control pound, or cartoon dead mackerels being thrown around the Fulton Fish Market, it all becomes at best, not well thought-out, and at worst, rather grotesque. These details wouldn’t matter in a movie that had some kind of vision, or even in one that was consistently funny, but “Tom & Jerry” is neither of those things. Instead, it’s just a lazy way for a studio to capitalize on some famous characters it happens to own. Leading up the thankless human roles is Chloë Grace Moretz as the perpetually unemployed Kayla, who fakes her way into a temp job at a swanky hotel with a stolen résumé. She’s being hired by hotel chief Mr. Dubros (Rob Delaney) and events manager Terence (Michael Peña) to assist with the season’s biggest event, the nuptials of Instagram It Couple Preeta (Pallavi Sharda, “Lion”) and Ben (Colin Jost, “SNL”), an event that goes from gargantuan to literally elephantine with the introduction of a pair of (animated) pachyderms. Watch Video: Whoopi Goldberg Forgets She Once Starred in Racist 'Tom and Jerry' Warning The couple brings with them Ben’s bulldog Spike (voiced by Bobby Cannavale) and Preeta’s fluffy and potentially lethal cat Toots, only adding to the mayhem of having Tom and Jerry underfoot. The movie wants us to like and relate to Preeta and Ben — whether or not their wedding comes off becomes a major plot point — so it’s far more cringey than funny when the animals on hand destroy their beautiful, elaborate party. (The hotel chef played by Ken Jeong — because of course — may be a high-strung jerk, but when he chops up the gorgeous wedding cake in an attempt to capture Jerry, it’s not hilarious, it’s just, “Aw, the poor bride and groom.”) There’s a half-hearted stab at creating an origin story for Tom and Jerry: They meet when Tom, who has dreams of being a piano player, is busking in Central Park, only to have Jerry try to horn in on his action, ruining everything and destroying Tom’s keyboard. In the old cartoons, we root for Jerry, because he’s prey in danger of being eaten by predator Tom. This time out, Jerry’s an obnoxious creep, and Tom is the wronged party, but the movie still falls back on the old Jerry-outwits-and/or-injures-Tom tropes. That’s just not as funny. Nor is the wildly outsized cartoon violence between these characters when it plays out in the real world, and around real people, rather than in cartoon kitchens and living rooms. Even the pleasures of Story’s admittedly impressive set pieces (an elaborate Rube Goldberg device, a Manhattan car-and-skateboard chase) aren’t enough to beat back the tonal dissonance, to say nothing of the encroaching monotony. Also Read: 'Constantine' Reboot Series in the Works at HBO Max One could point out the film’s changing rules regarding the laws of physics, and inter-species communications — Tom and Jerry can’t speak, but they can write English and play charades — but “Tom & Jerry” certainly doesn’t care about those details, so why should we? It’s not like setting up a universe and its internal logic could be a springboard for jokes or anything. Instead, we can empathize with the talented human cast, who probably had visions of “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” dancing in their heads as they flailed about the set. Sharda and Delaney probably come off the best; she radiates frazzled-bride tension, he offers a hilariously blustery stiff upper lip (covered by a mammoth mustache), and it no doubt helps that they have little interaction with Tom and Jerry. Moretz mostly goes with the flow, while Peña strains to maintain his dignity, and Jost falls back on his “Weekend Update” deadpan. As “Tom & Jerry” makes its HBO Max debut, the streaming service currently offers more than 70 of the characters’ classic, vintage animated shorts, loaded with cat-and-mouse hilarity. Any random dozen of them would be time better spent for viewers of all ages than 100 minutes of this 21st century catastrophe. “Tom & Jerry” opens in select theaters and for a limited run on HBO Max Feb. 26. ﻿ Read original story ‘Tom & Jerry’ Film Review: Grating Cat-and-Mouse Comedy Puts the ‘Ow’ in ‘Meow’ At TheWrap

  • Lana Condor Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her New Pastel-Pink Hair

    Lana Condor has had shiny black hair even before many of us got to know her as Lara Jean, but she just changed up her natural color for a fun pastel-pink shade. Condor showed off the new bubblegum color in a gorgeous Instagram selfie on Thursday evening, proving pink is her color.

  • Teacher steps in after young student cries over zoom because she was hungry

    A young girl's desperate situation set off a wave of goodwill.

  • CDC shares distribution and messaging advice on J&J vaccine

    On Friday, an FDA panel voted unanimously to clear the way for an emergency use authorization for the J&J vaccine.

  • Kermit Goes Full Sci-Fi in TERMINATOR and PREDATOR Mashup Videos

    Kermit the Frog finds his way into some sci-fi action movie classics in Jim Henson's Predator and The Kerminator mashup videos. The post Kermit Goes Full Sci-Fi in TERMINATOR and PREDATOR Mashup Videos appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Twitter reacts to Titans releasing Adam Humphries

    Humphries tenure in Nashville ends after two seasons.

  • The controversial founder of WeWoreWhat Danielle Bernstein has officially joined TikTok

    Danielle Bernstein has joined TikTok. Many comments on her videos are from users highlighting allegations that she copied from other designers.

  • School Report Card: Entire school board resigns over hot mic incident, L.A. parents host Zoom blackout over slow reopening

    An entire Calif. school board resigned after harsh comments about parents were caught on a Zoom call, and a Washington state school tests out instrument pods. Here's what's unfolding this week in the education world.

  • Black doctor’s suit against Tulane points to medical industry’s racism problem

    OPINION: Doctor Princess Dennar was forced to share her program director job at Tulane University School of Medicine with a white man. A running joke in the NFL is that Black assistant coaches only get a head coaching opportunity after the implosion of a white-run regimen. The perception is that Black head coaches are not adequate leaders and their presence may deter fans.

  • CPAC: What is the convention Trump, Pence and Farage are speaking at and why is it so influential?

    Republican gathering began in 1974 and sees American conservatives debate social worries but has struggled with position on 'alt-right' in recent years

  • Police obtain warrant charging MIT grad with murder in fatal shooting of Yale student

    Qinxuan Pan remains at large, the New Haven Police Department said.

  • A plastic surgeon attended his virtual traffic trial while performing surgery on a patient in California

    Dr. Scott Green from Sacramento, California, was wearing scrubs and appeared to be in an operating room during the Zoom court appearance.

  • Decades ago, 9 Russian hikers mysteriously fled their tent and froze to death. A new study sheds light on the cold case.

    In 1959, nine hikers fled their tent in Russia's snowy Dyatlov Pass and froze. A new study suggests a slab avalanche crushed their tent in the night.

  • What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card

    Go back to the place you got your first shot if you lose your paper card, and make sure to take a photo of the vaccine card after your first dose.

  • Trump begins settling scores with Republican opponents by endorsing a former aide's primary challenge to an Ohio congressman who backed impeachment

    Trump weighed in for the first time after he indicated he would play an active role on the campaign trail during the 2022 midterm elections.

  • Princess Diana wasn't allowed to call Prince Charles by his first name until they were engaged

    It's been 40 years since Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announced their engagement with a televised interview.

  • Students from Rep. Madison Cawthorn's college said he used 'fun drives' to corner women with sexual advances, report says

    Two former resident assistants told BuzzFeed News they warned women in their dorms not to go on drives with Cawthorn because "bad things happened."