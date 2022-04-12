Georgia teacher, foster mother arrested on child cruelty charges

A Haralson County woman who teaches in nearby Carroll County has been arrested on charges of cruelty to children.

Haralson County sheriff’s deputies say Candace Michele Dorrough, 45, of Buchanan, Georgia, was arrested earlier this month and charged with six counts of cruelty to children and one count of battery.

According to the Villa Rica High School website, Dorrough is a teacher at the high school. Carroll County School District officials confirm she is employed by the district.

The sheriff’s office says they began investigating Dorrough after one of the foster children in her home complained. All of the foster children were removed from her home later that day. Deputies did not confirm how many children were living in the home.

Deputies say the investigation lasted over a week and led to Dorrough facing seven charges. They say that because the investigation is ongoing, there is a possibility that she may face more charges.

Carroll County Schools released a statement that reads,

“The school district was extremely disappointed to learn of the allegations against Mrs. Dorrough. We are working closely with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office and will take appropriate action in this matter. While the charges in this case did not occur on our campus, we do not tolerate misconduct of any kind, especially when it involves children. The safety of our students is always our top priority.”

There was no word on her current employment status with the District.

“Child abuse is one of the worst crimes because it is an attack on some of the most vulnerable in our communities, our children. These cases are taken very seriously, and we will investigate them fully so our greatest resource, our children, will be protected,” Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said.

Dorrough is currently being held in the Haralson County Jail.

