Georgia teen arrested after assaulting three victims during break-in, deputies say

A 17-year-old was charged after deputies say he broke into a home and assaulted three victims Friday.

Hall County Sheriff officials said deputies responded to reports of an assault at a home on Thompson Bridge Road.

Investigators said just before 11 p.m. Friday, while the victims were asleep, 17-year-old Joseph Salazar illegally entered the home.

According to the arrest warrants, Salzar touched two victims inappropriately and grabbed the third.

When deputies arrived, they arrested Salazar and determined that he was under the influence of drugs, authorities said.

Officials said that Salazar was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked at the Hall County Jail due to the level of intoxication.

Authorities added that Salazar knew the victims.

Salazar was charged with two counts of sexual battery over 16 years old, two counts of simple battery, criminal trespass, and obstruction of an officer.

