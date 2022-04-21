Georgia teen arrested for deadly fight at party, GCPD says

A Glynn County teenager was arrested Thursday for a fight at a party that left a man dead over the weekend.

At 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Glynn County Fire Rescue was called to a scene where a man had reportedly fallen and was unconscious. Police said the 41-year-old man, identified as Travis Payne, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Investigators said Payne had been in a fight with another male, which ultimately led to his fall and fatal head injury.

Edward Aaron Hunter III, 17, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and affray (a fight between two or more people), according to jail records.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories