Georgia teen dies after being shot while waiting for bus to school

A 16-year-old Georgia high school student who was on life support after being shot in the head while waiting for a bus to school has died, according to local police.

Gwinnett Central High School sophomore Timothy Barnes Jr. died late Wednesday, Lieutenant Jake Parker of the Lawrenceville Police Department confirmed Thursday.

A 17-year-old GCHS classmate was arrested in connection with Barnes' shooting. NBC News is not identifying the suspect because they are a minor.

The suspect is currently in custody at Gwinnett County Jail on the charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, and malice murder, Parker said.

The LPD said they added the charge of malice murder against the suspect after Barnes' death.

Barnes was shot early Tuesday morning while waiting for a bus to school in Lawrenceville, a city about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Barnes' mother, Latoya Nicholson, told NBC News affiliate WXIA on Tuesday, “He's just a good child overall. I don't know what happened or why they did it. My son was into sports, school."

Nicholson did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.

In September, two teenage students in Kentucky were shot, one fatally, while waiting for the school bus.

The suspect's attorney, Lawrence Lewis, said he was just appointed to the case and declined to comment.