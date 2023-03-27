Georgia teen in ICU after alleged hazing incident, being dropped off at hospital by 3 other teens

A Georgia teen is recovering in the hospital after an alleged hazing incident that happened last week.

The Glynn County Police Department confirmed they were investigating an incident that caused 19-year-old Trenton Lehrkamp to be hospitalized “due to a high level of intoxication, from a mixture of controlled substances and alcohol,” according to police.

Officers arrived at the hospital around 10:40 p.m. after being alerted by medical officials of Lehrkamp’s condition.

The three teens who dropped off Lehrkamp signed in with the emergency room but then left before the police arrived.

Police said they did not see any signs of physical injury, but said they saw spray paint on Lehrkamp’s body.

Then on Wednesday, detectives searched a home on St. Simons Island where the incident occurred and they recovered several pieces of evidence from the home.

On Sunday, detectives said they interviewed Lehrkamp at the hospital. Police said Lehrkamp was alert and conscious and gave a statement to police about what happened to him.

A GoFundMe said Lehrkamp has been on a ventilator at the Intensive Care Unit and has been battling fevers and a lung infection.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $35,000 as of Monday morning.

Police ask people who may have more information to come forward or to contact the Glynn County Police Department. You can do so through phone or email via the

Silent Witness program at 912-264-1333 or 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

