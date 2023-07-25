This Georgia teen made a threat on TikTok. He’s now facing federal charges

A Bulloch County teen is behind bars after he recorded a TikTok saying he was going to blow up a train station.

The FBI’s National Ops Center said it received information on Saturday that someone said they were going to “blow up a train station in Savannah, Ga. At 5:00pm.”

Working with local authorities, agents were able to trace the threat to Bulloch County and to the home of Savalas Harden, 17.

Federal agents went to Harden’s home, where they interviewed him and admitted to making the threat post on his TikTok account.

Harden was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats and dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts, both felonies.

Harden is currently being held in the Bulloch County Jail.

