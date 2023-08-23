Georgia teenager arrested for 2 armed robberies at same store, deputies say

A Hall County man was arrested by sheriff’s deputies Monday after being connected to two armed robberies at the same convenience store.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Douglas Crumley was found at about 10:45 a.m. on Monday.

Deputies said the 19-year-old was found 90 minutes after the second robbery he allegedly committed at the Express Food Mart Exxon Station on Gillsville Highway.

According to the sheriff’s office, a preliminary investigation of a Monday morning robbery determined Crumley had robbed the store clerk at knifepoint around 9:20 a.m. and left with an unknown amount of cash.

Two days earlier, Crumley had robbed the same store at knifepoint around 8 a.m.

Deputies said no one was injured in either robbery.

When they found him, Crumley was in a pickup truck at a Walgreen’s. When deputies made contact with Crumley, they recovered the weapon and a quantity of cash.

He was arrested without incident and charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault, all of which are felonies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crumley is currently being held without bond. The crimes are still under investigation.

