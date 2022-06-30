Georgia TikTok star arrested, video seems to show her expose herself to children at pool

A social media influencer is facing charges after the Troup County Sheriff’s Office says a video appeared to show a woman expose herself to minors at a swimming pool.

On June 28, a video began circulating on TikTok. The video appeared to show a woman exposing her breasts to two young boys in a swimming pool.

“While we understand the emotions that this video caused, we always take our time when investigating any case, especially of one originating on social media,” Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said in a news release.

After their investigation, Troup County deputies determined the alleged incident occurred in Pike County.

The Pike County Sheriffs Office conducted an investigation into several complaints about the video.

Pike County investigators say Kylie Strickland, 30, was reported to have been at a home where she was accused of exposing her breasts to two minors while streaming live on social media.

Strickland, of LaGrange, was arrested on a warrant for computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

