Georgia toddler Quinton Simon likely dead, mom a 'prime suspect,' officials say

Georgia officials said Wednesday night that they think a 20-month-old toddler who was reported missing a week ago is dead.

Chatham County police tweeted that they consider Quinton Simon's mother to be "the prime suspect in his disappearance and death," but they also said no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

"We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased," police said.

Police did not provide additional details or say why they believe the boy is dead or how he died.

Quinton was reported missing from his home in an unincorporated part of the county near Savannah on Oct. 5, police have said.

"We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow," police said Wednesday evening.

The police department said that it expected to hold a news conference Thursday and that it would make no additional statements until then.

It was not immediately clear whether the toddler's mother had an attorney. A phone number for her could not immediately be found Wednesday night.

A spokesman for the Chatham County district attorney's office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Monday that police had conducted multiple interviews, executed multiple search warrants and canvassed numerous areas in the search for Quinton.

The FBI has also been involved since the boy was reported missing, he said.

On Tuesday, the police department said that it had seized evidence that it believed would help, but it did not detail what the evidence was.

Hadley has said that Quinton's mother's boyfriend reported seeing the toddler about 6 a.m. Oct. 5 and that the toddler's mother woke up later and reported him missing at 9:39 a.m.

